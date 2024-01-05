NJ requested $5 million to address migrant crisis, but it is not using the money

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration requested $5 million in federal COVID-19 aid last year to cover expenses related to an influx of migrants, but the state hasn't used the money, according to statements and records obtained by Politico.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services requested the money in June 2023 in anticipation of an influx of migrants after Title 42 restrictions — a 1944 public health law that allowed U.S. Border Patrol to turn away migrants on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 — were lifted a month earlier.

But according to Politico, the state hasn’t followed through with those plans, leaving the $5 million fund untouched.

When DHS submitted the application for funding, it said the money would be used for “mass shelter activities including shelter, food, crisis counseling and as needed wrap-around social services for newly arrived individuals.” The application also mentions the implementation of a “migrant task force.”

Immigrants seeking asylum on May 11, 2023, wait to board a bus in Arizona to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

Since the start of the crisis during the spring of 2022, southern governors have been shipping migrants to Democratic-led sanctuary states and cities.

Neighboring New York City, for instance, has received over 150,000 migrants since then. And New York, like Chicago, another city that has been hit with a sudden influx of migrants, has placed restrictions on the arrival of buses to circumvent more migrants from arriving.

These municipal restrictions have made buses drop off migrants in surrounding areas, including northern New Jersey.

Since New Year’s Eve, 23 buses have arrived in the Garden State, carrying over 1,000 migrants.

According to Murphy, migrants that arrived last week were not staying in New Jersey.

“There is a plan in place, and that is that New York City has the federal resources in place,” Murphy told Politico.

The unused $5 million fund requested by New Jersey falls short in comparison to the money that other jurisdictions have set apart to attend a influx of migrants.

According to Politico, Chicago recently put aside $95 million in federal pandemic funds. New York City is expected to spend $12 billion over the course of three fiscal years, Mayor Eric Adams has said.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey has not used money set aside for migrant crisis