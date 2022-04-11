NJ SAT Scores Released In 2022: Every High School Ranked

NEW JERSEY - Amid questions of learning loss in the Garden State during COVID-19 and canceled state assessments, the Murphy administration released its annual School Performance Reports for the 2020-21 school year last week.

Although benchmark performance tests have been put on hold during the 2020 and 2021 school years, other barometers of student learning were revealed in the report, including student graduation rate, absenteeism and SAT scores, the latter of which is still considered the primary standardized test that judges a student's college qualifications (see the district breakdown below):

In 2020-21, the statewide graduation rate decreased slightly to 90.6 percent (compared to 2019-20’s 91 percent), although New Jersey still ranks highly compared to the national average of roughly 88 percent. White students were also seen graduating at a higher rate than any other student group in New Jersey, with 94.8 percent of white students graduating compared to Black students (84.6 percent) and Hispanic students (84.5 percent). Students with disabilities in the state saw a graduation rate of 79 percent, and homeless students, a rate of 72.9 percent. Only about half of senior high school students in foster care graduated in 2020-21.

New Jersey also saw a 30 percent increase between 2018-19 and 2020-21 in the number of students who missed more than 10 days of school (labeled as 'chronic absenteeism in the report'), totaling over 170,600 students, or 13.1 percent of students in the state. The absenteeism rate was not reported in 2019-20 because of a federal waiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less high school students in the Garden State took the college preparatory ACT and SAT tests than in previous years, according to the report, with experts noting that the drop could stem from many colleges eliminating the test score requirement in college applications. During the 2020-21 school year, the average math score for the SAT in New Jersey was 557; the average reading/writing score was 560. A perfect score on the test would be a combined 1600, or 800 in each section.

But the SAT tests as we know it may be a thing of the past, according to a report from NBC News stating that the SAT will be administered entirely online as a shorter, more comprehensive test beginning in 2023.

See below to see how New Jersey students fared on the test in 2020-21:





This article originally appeared on the Holmdel-Hazlet Patch