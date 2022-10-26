NJ Sen. Robert Menendez faces federal criminal investigation

New Jersey’s senior U.S. senator is under federal criminal investigation, according to a source close to the Department of Justice and the Democratic senator’s staff.

Sen. Robert Menendez “is aware of an investigation that was reported on today,” said Michael Soliman, a Menendez adviser.

“However, he does not know the scope of the investigation,” Soliman said. “As always, should any official inquiries be made, the senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office.”

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

According to a report, prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office have contacted people connected to Menendez in recent weeks, and have sent at least one subpoena in the case.

Menendez was the subject of a federal corruption trial in 2017 that ended in a mistrial after the jury reported it was deadlocked.

Prosecutors at the time said the senator accepted more than $600,000 in political contributions, a luxurious hotel suite at the Park Hyatt in Paris and free rides on a private jet from a wealthy ophthalmologist, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for political favors.

The Justice Department declined to retry him.

Both men denied all of the charges.

Melgen was convicted on dozens of counts of health care fraud and sentenced to 17 years, but his sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2021.

Menendez is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.