NJ Sheriff Kills Himself in Restaurant Bathroom

Passaic County Sheriff

A New Jersey sheriff fatally shot himself in a restaurant bathroom on Tuesday afternoon, the Bergen Record reported. Richard Berdnik had been the elected Passaic County sheriff since 2011, but the department has recently faced some troubles, including looming layoffs and federal charges against three members in connection with an assault on a prisoner. The suicide at the Turkish restaurant Toros in Clifton left local officials stunned and saddened. “I affectionately refer to Richard Berdnik as America’s sheriff,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, who saw Berdnik the day before his death, told the Record.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

