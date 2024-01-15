NJ snow is the least of our problems; How low will the temperatures go?

Winter is set to cast its grip on New Jersey, but Monmouth and Ocean counties are poised to get less snow over the next day than their neighbors to the north. But bone-chilling temperatures are on their way later this week.

The Shore area is forecast to have "just a minor snow event'' today into tomorrow, said Joe DeSilva, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for New Jersey from 7 p.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

While areas in the northern part of the state are predicted to get between two and four inches of snow, only one to three inches of the white stuff is expected to fall in Monmouth and Ocean counties, DeSilva said.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and overcast with snow expected to start sometime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., DeSilva said.

Temperatures around 26 degrees Fahrenheit are predicted for Monday night, according to the weather service.

"Temperatures will start to warm up a little bit closer to daybreak,'' DeSilva said. "There is some potential for the snow to change over to a wintery mix or freezing rain later (Tuesday) morning to the afternoon hours.''

However, temperatures are expected to plunge into the low teens Tuesday night into Wednesday, "with wind chills probably in the single digits,'' DeSilva said.

The mercury is expected to rise during the day Wednesday and Thursday, into the 20s and 30s, he said.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Snow and blustery winds fall on Riverside Avenue in Red Bank at 1:35 p.m., shortly before the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for the area.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: How much snow are we getting today? Jersey Shore set to freeze