NJ to spend $6 million to move people with disabilities out of nursing homes

New Jersey's Division of Developmental Disabilities announced $6 million in funding Wednesday to build and upgrade homes for people with disabilities currently living in nursing homes, said the Department of Human Services, which oversees the DDD.

The initiative will create better living spaces for an estimated 100 people in community settings, the state said. Funding of up to $60,000 per bed, with a maximum of $240,000 for each home, will be available, the announcement said.

“This expansion will enhance community infrastructure and provide more opportunities for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to be supported in their community,” said Department of Human Services spokesperson Tom Hester. The latest funding is part of an ongoing effort that also included $5 million last year, he said.

A report issued by the advocacy group Disability Rights New Jersey last fall highlighted the plight of hundreds of people with developmental disabilities who are placed in nursing homes lacking adequate oversight and resources.

People with behavioral disorders, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other disabilities often end up in these facilities when home care becomes untenable. But advocates criticized the state's failure to properly track and monitor residents in these settings. They called for better regulation and the development of a more effective screening system to prevent undue institutionalization.

Advocate says money alone won't solve the housing problem

The state's additional funding is welcome, but the problem will continue to exist without better oversight, said Mercedes Witowsky, executive director of the New Jersey Council on Developmental Disabilities, which funded the report.

“We are going to get 100 people out, but now 100 more people will go back in because you don't have the infrastructure in the community to appropriately support those individuals,” she said Friday.

Witowsky called the $6 million “a great step” in getting people out of nursing homes but also cautioned that more money will be needed for nursing, staffing and day-to-day operations.

“The ongoing support of dollars to keep an individual safe and healthy in that setting is critical,” she said.

What things the state will cover in housing for people with disabilities

The money can be put toward buying, building or renovating homes to make them more accessible and comfortable for residents. Up to $70,000 can go toward the purchase of an accessible vehicle, $3,000 per bed can be used for furnishings, and up to 5% of the proposed operating budget can go to staff training and development.

Organizations interested in applying must be licensed and meet standards that include financial stability, no compliance issues over the past three years and no conflicts between personal interests and their responsibilities to the project.

The program is open to nonprofits, for-profits and government entities. Full details and application instructions are available on the state Department of Human Services website.

The deadline for submissions is May 1, and funding will be awarded “as soon as practical thereafter,” Hester said.

