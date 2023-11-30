NJ State Police ask for public's help finding missing juvenile in Essex County

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit and the Newark Police Department are seeking the public's assistance in finding Brayden Killings, 12, of Newark who has been missing since Nov. 17.

The state police describe Killings as a black male, 4-foot-9, approximately 90 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Killings was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey jeans and white and grey shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the New Jersey State Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 extension 2554. They should also contact the Newark Police Special Victims Division at 973-733-7273.

Brayden Killings, 12, of Newark

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ state police need assistance locating juvenile from Newark