NJ State Police divers recover Bergen man's body from Lake Hopatcong, the second in a week

One week after the body of a man was discovered in Lake Hopatcong, the body of another man was recovered there Tuesday following an overnight search, police confirmed.

Called to the Henderson Cove area of New Jersey's largest lake at 1:59 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau following a report of an overdue boater, Sgt. Philip Curry stated.

Troopers initially searched the area of an unoccupied vessel that had drifted into a dock on Thompson Lane in Hopatcong Borough "with negative results," according to Curry.

As the search continued into Tuesday, State Police TEAMS Unit divers recovered the deceased victim, identified as the vessel's owner, Edward Sikora, 80, of Upper Saddle River.

The official cause of death is pending autopsy and the case remains under investigation, Curry advised.

Sikora's death follows the death of a 76-year-old man whose submerged body was recovered July 18 in Lake Hopatcong. Curry advised on that occasion, troopers responded to a missing persons report near a Lake Hopatcong marina on Brady Road in Jefferson at 7:05 p.m.

The State Police TEAMS Unit divers later found the body just below the surface, near an unoccupied Chris-Craft boat partially tied to the dock with the motor still running. The victim was not identified.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Bergen man's body recovered in Lake Hopatcong by State Police divers