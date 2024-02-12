NJ state Senate moves to expand anti-discrimination protections based on height, weight

The state Senate passed a bill that would expand New Jersey's anti-discrimination statutes.

During Monday's first voting session of the new legislative term, state senators, along party lines, passed a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on height and weight.

The legislation, sponsored by Democratic state Sens. Andrew Zwicker and Angela McKnight, is modeled after Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which was the first of its kind the United States. Federal law does not protect people from discrimination based on height and weight.

What did officials say?

McKnight, who represents Hudson County, said she wants to ensure New Jersey protects all classes and said she thinks it’s important that people of all sizes are not discriminated against.

Details in the rotunda in the newly-renovated New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

“I’m a tall woman. I should not be discriminated against just because I’m tall,” she said. “My weight and my height have nothing to do with what’s in my brain.”

Zwicker, who represents Central New Jersey, was not on hand Monday morning, but said in a statement that “roughly 40% of adults struggle with obesity and their weight, and about 20% of children, but this sort of discrimination and bias goes well beyond societal impacts of what we have imposed as a norm.”

Trenton makes: Why does the NJ Schools Development Authority face a budget shortfall in the billions?

Charlie Stile: While Trenton lawmakers pine for raises, NJ public retirees see 'slap in the face'

Are there exceptions?

There are exceptions though in the cases where height and weight restrictions are considered bona fide occupational qualifications and safety reasons.

The bill did meet some resistance. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, a Republican, said that while the legislation is well intentioned, it is likely to create havoc because the exceptions based on occupational qualification and safety are not adequately spelled out in the bill.

While the bill has passed the upper chamber, a companion bill has not yet been introduced in the state Assembly. An accompanying bill would need to be passed by that body before the legislation can head to the Gov. Phil Murphy's desk.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ may expand anti-discrimination protections based on height, weight