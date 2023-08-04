NJ Supreme Court overturns Hillsborough man's North Brunswick bank robbery conviction

TRENTON - The state Supreme Court has overturned a Hillsborough man's conviction of robbing a North Brunswick bank, saying that the identification of the man by a witness in the trial should not have been allowed.

Quintin Thomas, 56, was convicted in 2018 of the Jan. 14, 2017 robbery of the Garden State Community Bank on Route 130 and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

It was his third bank robbery conviction. Watson had been previously convicted in 1987 of a bank robbery in St. Louis, Missouri and bank robbery in 2006 in Madison County, New York.

Watson was later convicted of three other bank robberies committed in 2017. He is serving the concurrent 15-year sentences in the Mid-State Correctional Facility at Fort Dix. He will not be eligible for parole until September 2034.

The unanimous 63-page Supreme Court ruling, written by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, focuses on testimony in Watson's trial given by a bank teller.

On Jan. 14, 2017, an individual walked into the bank, put a note on the counter that read, "everything now." That person left with $5,772. A surveillance camera captured the 57-second incident.

Later that year in November, Watson was charged in three other bank robberies after his former girlfriend identified him in a wanted photo. The detective investigating those robberies contacted North Brunswick Police and Watson became a suspect in the Jan. 14 heist.

In September 2018, a detective showed the bank teller six photos, one at a time, and asked if he could identify the robber. The teller picked a photo other than Watson who was later charged.

But, at the trial, the prosecution asked the teller if he could identify the robber in court. The teller identified Watson, who was sitting between his lawyers at the defense table. The teller said he was "maybe like ... 80% sure" of the identification.

The prosecution did not provide the defense of the advance notice of the in-court identification.

On cross-examination, the teller testified he had met with the prosecutor before the trial who told him "that the individual who was accused of committing this robbery is in court seated at the defense table," court papers say.

Watson's former girlfriend also testified, saying she was 100 percent sure Watson was the person in the bank's surveillance video.

The Supreme Court ruled that the "inherently suggestive" nature of first-time in-court identifications in front of a jury risks depriving defendants of their due process rights.

The court ruled that it is difficult "to imagine a more suggestive comment than telling a witness ahead of time where the defendant will be sitting - and then asking the witness to make an identification."

"Asking witnesses long after a crime was committed if they can identify the culprit - when the only person who could reasonably be the defendant would be obvious to the witness, and when it is evident that the prosecution team believes the person is the culprit - presents an even greater risk of misidentification than an out-of-court showup," the court decided.

The justices have has also set new guidelines for first-time in-court identifications, including that prosecutors must disclose in writing anything discussed with a witness during trial preparation relating to a first-time in-court-identification.

At Watson's new trial, the court ruled, the prosecutors will not be allowed to ask the bank teller to identify the man who robbed the bank.

