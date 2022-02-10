NJ Transit $2.65B budget approved, but why does one board member continually vote 'no'?

James D. Adams is starting to sound like a broken record.

But one that crescendos every time it skips.

During Adams’ three years on the NJ Transit board of directors, he has been the lone “no” vote on the agency’s budgets, a pattern he continued Wednesday.

Adams has made a few simple requests of agency officials over the years regarding the budget preparation.

He wants the board to have more involvement in its creation so issues can be discussed in more depth. He also wants to see budget options, to dissect different ways of dealing with fiscal challenges. And finally, he wants to end the practice of cannibalizing the capital fund.

This year, he tripled down on these requests, particularly the last one, saying in no uncertain terms: "This practice must stop."

"In the worst of fiscal times I can almost understand why we employ this practice," Adams said, "but I cannot understand why with over $2 billion of unspent [federal] funds available, we are still taking money from our capital funds to plug this operating gap.

"Based on those facts, I cannot vote in favor of the 2022 operating budget."

NJ Transit board member James Adams

Adams’ thumbs-down on NJ Transit’s $2.65 billion fiscal year 2022 budget was — again — a symbolic gesture of principle that rests quietly in meeting minutes rather than sparking a board mutiny.

The budget woes did, however, get the attention of Talia Crawford, of the advocacy group Tri-State Transportation Campaign.

"The practice of capital transfers to the operating budget have resulted in a loss of opportunity to invest well over $10 billion, which has been an impediment to expanding service, various redesign projects and electrifying the bus fleet," Crawford said.

The biggest culprit of NJ Transit's faulty budgeting is a more than 30-year habit of annually moving hundreds of millions of dollars from the capital fund to balance the operating budget. Although this practice of filling budget holes is forgivable and, perhaps, unnoticeable for a couple of years, it has now become a glaring addiction the agency can’t seem to quit.

Story continues

For subscribers: Ex-NJ Transit driver accuses boss of sex assault. It's 10th suit by workers in 6 months

Transportation: Amtrak OIG report warns officials to improve program management ahead of Gateway

The transfer amount has gone down in recent years, with the deficit filling at $493 million in fiscal year 2019, dropping to $460 million in fiscal year 2020 and $353.9 million in fiscal year 2021. But this budget shows a departure from the steady downward trend, bringing the budgeted capital-to-operating transfer up to $362 million.

"NJ Transit remains committed to ultimately eliminating our reliance on these transfers," spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said in an email responding to questions about the budget issues.

Federal funds — from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act — continue to provide an essential fiscal cushion to the bottom line, making up 34% of the agency's revenue stream, as fares lag behind pre-pandemic levels.

"Entering the third year of COVID, the projected farebox revenue for 2022’s fiscal year remains at a mere 50% of pre-pandemic levels," Crawford said. "This is concerning, as once the federal dollars we receive to make up the loss are gone, we will still be left with the problem of identifying a sustainable and reliable funding for NJ Transit’s operating needs."

In years past there were murmurs of agreement with Adams' concerns about the agency's budget practices and deficits, but this year none of the current board members had comments.

The other eight board members voted in favor of this budget.

Colleen Wilson covers the Port Authority and NJ Transit for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to her work covering the region’s transportation systems and how they affect your commute, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: cwilson2@gannettnj.com

Twitter: @colleenallreds

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit budget: One board member continues to vote 'no'