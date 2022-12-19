NJ Transit bus driver arrested after alleged shooting with stolen gun

A NJ Transit bus driver was arrested after allegedly shooting at several teenagers and critically injuring one of them after an altercation in Jersey City on Saturday night.

Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, was "outside the bus when he retrieved an illegal handgun and shot at the group of males who had allegedly assaulted him," according to Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, adding that the weapon recovered by Jersey City police came back as stolen.

A woman boards the 119 NJ Transit Bus on the corner of J.F. Kennedy Blvd and McAdoo Ave in Jersey City, N.J. on Wednesday April 6, 2022.

The injured teen, a 15-year-old, arrived at a local hospital by taxi with three gunshot wounds to the abdomen and is in critical but stable condition, Wallace-Scalcione said. The altercation and alleged shooting happened along the No. 87 bus route at the intersection of Jewett and Monticello avenues around 9:48 p.m.

Fieros was taken to a local hospital for injuries to his head and face, was treated and released into police custody. Fieros is facing seven charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property.

NJ Transit did not immediately responded to questions.

According to state payroll records, Fieros was hired earlier this year as a bus operator. The agency has been on a hiring spree trying to fill its shortage of bus driver vacancies.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit bus driver arrested after alleged shooting outside bus