NJ Transit cop helped blind woman find food

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

A blind woman found herself in the middle of a bustling Newark's Penn Station not knowing where to go.

She started feeling faint and needed food. Wandering around, she asked for help but no one responded. Or, they brushed her off.

"That's not my job," said an employee from another agency after she asked for help.

Luckily, an NJ Transit police officer saw her and approached her to offer help and save the day.

Officer Sean Gallagher quickly noticed that her eyes were closed and heard the woman asking for directions to a place where she could get some food and coffee.

Gallagher extended his arm and walked her over to a Dunkin' Donuts.

