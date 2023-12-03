NJ Transit offers riders a new goal. Be kind to fellow riders, employees.

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

Assaults on public transportation workers are on the rise.

That's why NJ Transit is asking riders to be nice.

The public transportation system started its "Ride Kind" program this year, encouraging customers to treat fellow riders and employees with kindness and respect. And the holiday season is a perfect time to put the plan into motion.

“We’ve seen in the news assaults of transportation workers are on the rise,” said Jerome Johnson, general chairman and president of SMART-TD Local 60. “We hope this initiative serves as a good reminder to the public and helps further protect the safety and well-being of the hard-working men and women who are essential in our daily lives.”

There are many ways to show kindness on a bus or train. Moving your bag for another rider to take a seat is one way. Not talking on your cellphone or watching videos at top volume is another. Or a smile and a "How are you doing?" can go a long way.

It also means being nice to workers, who are doing their jobs. Sometimes rides hit traffic or roadblocks. Stay calm, stay kind.

“If everyone does their part, we can ensure a safe and pleasant experience,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board chair.

That's the goal, anyway.

“Safety for transportation workers must be important to the riding public,” said Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Chairman Orlando Riley. “In 2020, we all realized how crucial frontline workers were to the state of New Jersey. They serve our state every day, and we need to continue campaigns like Ride Kind to ensure their safety on the job.”

