NJ Transit plans to fix five stations for disability compliance. Here's where and why

NJ Transit has agreed to update five of its train stations to make them more accessible for people with disabilities, according to a settlement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.

The New Brunswick, Newark Penn, Princeton Junction, Metropark and Trenton train stations will receive wide-ranging improvements to bring these "intercity" stations into compliance with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990. The five stations identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office are all considered wheelchair-accessible, but the 51-page settlement identifies more than 200 violations and fixes that must be made.

"In ways large and small, people with disabilities were denied full access to transportation services — whether it was the lack of access to restrooms, no signs, bad ramps, poor access to elevators, or that parking spaces were just too small for those who needed wheelchair access," the press release announcing the settlement said.

"NJ Transit has swiftly recognized these deficiencies and already begun to bring its intercity rail stations into compliance with the ADA," it said.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said about half of the issues identified by the U.S. Attorney's Office have been taken care of; others require engineering and architectural review.

"When DOJ contacted NJ Transit in early 2021 with ADA deficiencies, we moved quickly to implement remedies and add repairs to our capital improvement plans," Smith said. "Over the past year, NJ Transit and DOJ worked together to develop solutions in line with the ADA to take corrective action."

The settlement resulted from an on-site survey of the stations, conducted in May 2017, that revealed the accessibility deficiencies.

Meanwhile, more than half of the 166 rail stations used by NJ Transit customers are not wheelchair-accessible, according to its map, which was updated in recent years to identify the stations that are accessible. Some of those stations are owned by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority or Amtrak. Only the Atlantic City Line is accessible at all of the route's nine stations.

Of the five stations the agency agreed to update, New Brunswick and Newark are receiving a combined $240 million through the state's debt defeasance fund to complete myriad capital projects. Six other NJ Transit facilities are also receiving hundreds of millions of dollars through the fund for capital projects.

Amtrak agreed to a settlement in 2020 with the U.S. Attorney's Office over similar accusations and failure to make stations accessible, according to a lawsuit brought by the Disability Rights Section of the department’s Civil Rights Division.

As part of that agreement, Amtrak must design at least 135 stations to be accessible, complete construction at 90 of those stations, and have at least 45 more under construction in the next 10 years. They also set up a $2.25 million settlement fund for those who could not travel at certain stations, and the company will train employees in ADA compliance.

That settlement came 11 months after Amtrak attempted to charge two wheelchair-users $25,000 to travel from Chicago to Bloomington, Indiana — and then rescinded the decision.

