NJ Transit reform report card, part 5: The ghost of Christmas past, the customer advocate

In 2019, The Record and NorthJersey.com spent five weeks examining what parts of the NJ Transit reform legislation had and had not been implemented since Gov. Phil Murphy signed it into law on Dec. 20, 2018. Three years since that series, the law still has not been fully enacted. The Record and NorthJersey.com will reexamine what areas of the law have and have not been fulfilled over the course of five weeks leading up to the four-year anniversary of the reform law’s inception. This is the fourth installment. The first story can be found here. The second here. The third here. The fourth here.

When this series started three years ago, one of the few checked off parts of the reform legislation was filling the customer advocate position.

That isn't the case anymore.

While other elements of the law have gotten done in the ensuing years, that role lost its inaugural hire and has sat empty for the last two years.

Stewart Mader was the first official voice of NJ Transit riders after being hired as the customer advocate in April 2019. He faced criticism and scrutiny in the role, namely for being more of a spokesperson for the agency, which was among the expectations in the job description, according to a NJ.com report.

Mader left the agency in October 2020 and the job has been vacant ever since. While at least two attempts to fill the job were made by the board since his departure, none of the dozens of applicants were deemed worthy to fill the shoes created by the Legislature.

And those shoes are quite large.

The customer advocate — who is currently a one-person office — is charged with representing and heeding the needs of NJ Transit's 133 million annual riders who take trains, buses and light rail around the state. The person is also expected to be independent of the agency, but be able to work with executive staff in order to effectuate change, find solutions and answer customers' questions.

It's a tricky, even daunting, job.

Striking the right balance of those responsibilities is what has stumped Shanti Narra, a board member and NJ Transit commuter, who took it upon herself to lead the most recent hiring process. A job posting earlier this year led to over 80 applicants, but Narra said in September they were not "viable candidates."

She also acknowledged the difficulty the potential new hire faces, saying, "We were looking for one person to fill an impossible job" and "I don’t know how one person could fill it."

Yet the idea of supporting the customer advocate with staff and an office, which was among the elements of a bill penned last year, hasn't gained traction in Trenton — or at least not yet. Minds could be changed if the job isn't filled in the coming months, or before the next budget hearing in May.

One of the most-asked questions at this year's budget hearing from members of the transportation committees in the Assembly and Senate was about the vacant customer advocate position. It's also brought up routinely by members of the public at monthly NJ Transit board meetings.

For now, NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said, "We continue to work with Board Member Narra to finalize the job description and advance the recruiting process to fill the Customer Advocate role."

