NJ Transit, Somerset County negligence caused Ida flooding, lawsuits claim

A longtime downtown Bound Brook business owner is suing NJ Transit and Somerset County over what he alleges was negligence that caused flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida two years ago.

Isa Hishmeh, owner of Bound Brook Carpet, 200 E. Main St., alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Superior Court, that flooding in the southwest corner of the borough on Sept. 1, 2021, was caused by actions taken by both the transit agency and the county despite the completion of the Green Brook Flood Control project around Bound Brook.

The lawsuit, which is seeking class action status on behalf of all Bound Brook property owners or businesses affected by the flood, is the third lawsuit filed against NJ Transit and Somerset County alleging negligence in the flood.

The other lawsuits were filed by Casey Atkins, a Wheatland Avenue resident, and Jefferson Villusis, a Maple Avenue resident.

The three lawsuits make similar arguments about the chain of events which led to the flooding in the borough.

Bound Brook's southwest corner flooded during the remnants of Hurricane Ida two years ago.

Despite forecasts of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding, NJ Transit "recklessly dispatched" a train on its Raritan Valley Line that runs close to the Raritan River.

The heavy rain began about 4:30 p.m. that day and ended at around 1 a.m. the following day. About 8 inches of rain fell in that short time.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 6:05 p.m. effective through midnight.

The Middle Brook on the western border of the borough reached its flood stage shortly after 7:45 p.m. that day, according to Hishmeh's suit.

An hour later, as the torrential rain continued, the Middle Brook exceeded its flood stage by 2 feet, reaching a depth of 11 feet.

NJ Transit dispatched Train 5451 from Newark Penn Station westward on the Raritan Valley Line at about 8:45 p.m. The Hishmeh lawsuit charges that NJ Transit "knowingly and recklessly operated Train 5451 into an active flood zone."

While crossing the bridge over the Middle Brook near the Bridgewater border and TD Bank Ballpark at the intersection of Talmage Avenue and Tea Street, the train became disabled in the floodwaters and debris with the first two cars blocking a flood gate.

The flood gate was part of the Green Brook Flood Control Project that was completed in 2016.

Earlier: After train blocked Bound Brook floodgates during Ida, NJ lawmakers call for investigation

Hishmeh's lawsuit alleges that Somerset County public works had left the gate open ahead of the predicted flood.

Then, Hishmeh's suit says, "water surged through the open flood gates into Bound Brook," causing the damage.

At about 3 a.m. Somerset County workers again tried to close the flood gates but even after the gates were closed, water continued to flow into Bound Brook.

"Debris also accumulated behind the flood gates and against Train 5451, effectively forming a dam and trapping the water in Bound Brook," Hishmeh's lawsuit says.

Hishmeh's lawsuit alleges that Somerset County was negligent by not following written procedures for closing the gate and not informing NJ Transit to stop sending trains along the Raritan Valley Line because the gate would be closed.

NJ Transit and Somerset County have not filed response to Hishmeh's suit.

However, in response to Atkins' suit, NJ Transit has denied the allegations and said the lawsuit is "frivolous and without merit."

Bound Brook, also named in Atkins' suit, has filed a motion to dismiss the litigation, arguing that the borough is not responsible for maintaining the floodgates or the railroad. Superior Court Judge Robert A Ballard will decide the motion on Sept. 22.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Transit, Somerset County sued over negligence during Hurricane Ida