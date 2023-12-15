NJ Transit train fatally strikes pedestrian near Union station

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the Union station in Union Township Wednesday evening, NJ Transit Chief Communications Officer Jim Smith said.

Around 10:20 p.m. Dec. 14, Raritan Valley Line train 5155 struck and fatally injured the pedestrian. The train departed Penn Station New York at 9:48 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Raritan at 11:08 p.m., Smith said.

There were no other injuries.

Raritan Valley Line service was temporarily suspended in both directions but has since resumed.The incident is currently under investigation by New Jersey Transit Police.

