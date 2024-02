NJ Transit trains delayed up to 60 minutes in and out of Penn Station due to signal issues

Travelers using NJ Transit trains in and out of New York's Penn Station on Friday night could be in for a long wait.

NJ Transit is reporting "up to 60-minute delays due to Amtrak signal issues at the Portal Bridge."

However, NJ Transit is cross honoring tickets and passes at the PATH. For alternate routes, check out NJ Transit's website: https://www.njtransit.com/ABC.

One person posted on X, formerly Twitter, around 7 p.m.: "No trains have moved from Newark Penn Station for 45 minutes."

Check back for more on this developing story

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit trains delayed up to 60 minutes at Penn Station