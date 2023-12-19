NJ Turnpike Authority has no budget heading into 2024. Will toll hike veto stick?

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is hurtling toward 2024 without a budget.

The tolling authority has not revisited the budget two months after Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed the item from the October minutes — a version that included a 3% toll increase.

Murphy said he issued the veto because he needed more information about the toll increases — even though his new chief of staff is also chair of the turnpike board. The veto was widely criticized as a political maneuver before the November election.

"The current budget remains in effect into next year until a new budget is adopted," Tom Feeney, a Turnpike Authority spokesman, said Tuesday.

Three credit rating agencies upgraded the Turnpike Authority's ratings in 2022 because of its plan to increase tolls 3% annually, but that will not occur until a budget is passed. That could affect the authority's credit rating, which influences the interest rate assigned to its debt. The authority's fiscal year runs Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

Asked what concerns the authority has about the potential impact on its credit rating, Feeney did not immediately respond.

The 2024 budget the board passed in October that was vetoed by Murphy assumed an increase in operating expenses of $37.5 million, or 5.2% above 2023. It's unclear how the authority will cover the increases in salaries and contracts without a new budget.

Could authority add a special meeting before Jan. 1?

If a special meeting occurs before the end of the year to pass the budget, it will come as many people are away for the holidays and not paying attention to bureaucratic processes like special meetings of the Turnpike Authority that could approve a 3% toll increase.

Feeney said there is no special meeting scheduled.

Dec. 19 was the last scheduled Turnpike Authority board meeting of 2023, but there are seven business days before the end of the year when a special meeting could be held if there is a quorum. The next scheduled board meeting is Jan. 30.

A question to Feeney about why the authority didn't pass a new 2024 budget was not answered. Murphy spokesmen Bailey Lawrence and Mahen Gunaratna did not respond to an email asking about the authority's 2024 budget and whether the governor received any additional information about the toll increases.

Turnpike chair leaving

None of the turnpike commissioners mentioned the 2024 budget at Tuesday's meeting, but one commented on the authority’s strong financial position going into the New Year as part of a farewell message to Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, the chair of the turnpike board and commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

This is the last scheduled board meeting she planned to attend before resigning from the role to begin full-time as Murphy’s chief of staff starting Jan. 12.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti this month also chaired her last board meeting with NJ Transit, another government agency going into 2024 in an uncertain financial position as it faces a $120 million fiscal cliff next year with no plan to address it or the $1 billion budget shortfall predicted the year after.

A special meeting of the turnpike board can be held if called by the chair or vice chair and requires the written request of at least two commissioners at least 48 hours before the time specified for the meeting, according to the bylaws. To have a quorum, five commissioners must be present.

Toll hikes approved under unusual circumstances

The 3% toll increases that were at the center of the debate surrounding Murphy's decision to veto the Turnpike Authority's budget two months ago were initially approved three years ago under unusual circumstances.

The authority approved a new toll “index” system in spring 2020, in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited public comment because one hearing was canceled due to COVID and the others accommodated only in-person comments — even though the Murphy administration had issued a stay-at-home order.

The “index” system is not tied to an economic indicator such as inflation, as other toll authority indexes are, but rather is an annual 3% increase, which was not communicated to the public when it was proposed.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics and former communications director for the state Department of Transportation, said the authority’s departure from the normal budget process is unusual.

“Not having that fiscal blueprint does leave a lot of questions up in the air — what projects are moving forward, what projects aren’t moving forward,” Rasmussen said. “It is surprising, and it is a disconnect from what you would expect to see.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Turnpike Authority has no 2024 budget. Will toll hike stick?