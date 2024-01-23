NJ vegan animal sanctuary takes in three neglected bulls from Long Island

A vegan animal sanctuary in New Jersey will be the new home for three bulls, rescued from the home of a now-convicted animal abuser.

The bulls - named Artie, Steve and Robert by their rescuers - moved today to Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve in Montague Township, Sussex County, New Jersey, John Di Leonardo, executive director of Humane Long Island told News 12 Long Island.

The bulls were found with no food or water.

"We stop at nothing to ensure the animals have everything they need to thrive once they arrive at Tamerlaine, which will now be their forever home," the sanctuary's website says. Attempts to reach the sanctuary today were unsuccessful.

The male cows had been found at the home of Carlos Lauro, 76, of Long Island along with about 100 other animals, including 10 piglets, a dozen waterfowl, and dozens of sick and injured chickens, sheep, goats, and a rabbit, according to

Lauro pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a German Shepherd with a rifle and was sentenced to one year in jail and a 20-year ban on owning or possessing animals, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. While at the home to respond to the shooting death, the other animals were discovered.

“This kind of cruelty will not be tolerated by my office, nor the people of Suffolk County, and the swift sentence of one year in jail demonstrates that. Let this serve as a warning to anyone seeking to injure animals," Tierney said.

"The public can save twice as many animals annually simply by going vegan," said Di Leonardo, whose Humane Long Island rescued the animals for placement.

Among the missions of Tamerlaine, the vegan sanctuary where the male cows have been moved, are caring for abused and neglected "farmed" animals and educating the public about animal protection and environmental ethics. Founded in 2013, it's run by Gabrielle Stubbert and Peter Nussbaum.

"We knew that if we could share their stories of courage and survival against all odds, we could create life-saving change for farmed animals everywhere," its website says.

What animal abuse happened?

A paralyzed 1-year-old German Shepherd was taken to a Westbury, New York, veterinary hospital on Jan. 10 with a gunshot wound to his head. It prompted an investigation.

The dog, “Blitzkrieg,” had allegedly been found shot, laying in a pen on Lauro’s property next to a dead goat. Detectives learned that about one month earlier, Lauro had shot and killed another German Shepherd, a 6-month-old puppy, according to the Suffolk County DA's office.

At Lauro’s home, Suffolk County detectives found five surviving Belgian Malinois/Dutch Shepherd mix dogs, a Border Collie, two German Shepherds, and other animals including "multiple other deceased farm animals, including a baby goat and pig," the DA's office reported.

Lauro was arrested Jan. 11, and one week later he pleaded guilty.

Sanctuaries interested in adopting the animals are asked to contact John@humanelongisland.org.

