NJ vet charged with abusing dogs that died in his care, charging for services never rendered

A New Jersey veterinarian is facing animal cruelty charges after two pups died under his care, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

The N.J. Division of Consumer Affairs has also taken steps to strip Dr. Ehren Seth Yablon’s veterinarian license as he faces allegations charged pet owners for services, including surgery, he never actually rendered.

Prosecutors zeroed in on Yablon, the owner of the Newark Veterinary Hospital, last summer after a dog owner brought her English Bulldog, Princess, for an examination because the dog had a bloody discharge, officials said.

Yablon, 44, took blood and administered some medicine but told the dog owner that Princess needed surgery.

When the dog owner returned the next day she was told Princess died during surgery — but a necropsy conducted by another veterinarian showed no surgery was performed, according to prosecutors.

Yablon is also accused of neglecting three husky puppies by putting them in a cage together despite knowing one had tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly infectious disease. As a result, one of the puppies died in the kennel with his siblings, authorities charge.

Yablon charged the huskies’ owner for treatments that were never rendered and refused to release the surviving dogs until he was paid, prosecutors say.

Yablon is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty. He was released from custody after his arrest and is expected to face the charges in court on May 17.

The Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will decide if Yablon’s license should be suspended at its next meeting.

A call to the Newark Veterinary Hospital for comment was not immediately returned.