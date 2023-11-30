NJ weather: Rainy and cloudy conditions this weekend will dominate the start of December

Keep your umbrella handy because the last month of the year will start off on a rainy note.

A low pressure system approaching the region will merge with moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico, causing precipitation at the Shore area, says the National Weather Service, Mount Holly.

Showers are likely to start Friday afternoon and peak Friday night. Cloudy skies and a chance of showers will dominate the Shore area through Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to be warmer with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

Expect a warm and rainy weekend at the Jersey Shore.

Asbury Park weather — and Eastern Monmouth County region

Thursday - Sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday - Showers likely after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night - Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night- A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night- Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday night - A chance of showers before 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Toms River weather — and Ocean County region

Thursday - Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday - A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night - Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday - A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday night - Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday night - A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: NWS, Mount Holly

