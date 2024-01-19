NJ weather: School closings, snowfall updates, what you need to know about today's storm

The storm traveling through New Jersey forecast to drop up to eight inches of snow in parts of the state has arrived. The Asbury Park Press will be posting updates as the storm progresses.

What can we expect?

The snow is not expected to accumulate much at first so road conditions should be as they have been for the morning commute, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Commuters should see the first flakes between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., Meteorologist Alex Staarmann of the weather service said. It will start as light snowfall that will intensify late Friday morning.

The snow is expected to be dry, so it should pose little risk until later in the day, Staarmann said.

Toms River alerted residents Thursday that garbage collection would start an hour early Friday morning. The Department of Public Works asks that you have your garbage and recyclables out by 5:30 a.m.

A Toms River salt truck has a load all ready in advance of Friday's snowstorm.

Here's what you can expect as the day continues.

Neptune Township Thursday night was readying residents for the snow parking ordinance to take effect. In Ocean Grove, drivers must follow the posted signs. In the rest of Neptune, vehicles must be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street, according to a Nixle alert.

