NJ weather: Sunny days ahead this week at the Jersey Shore

A quiet week in terms of weather is ahead for the Jersey Shore region. Expect a breezy and sunny week with chilly temperatures overnight in the high 20s.

Asbury Park weather — and Eastern Monmouth County region

Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night - Showers and a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Monday - Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday - Breezy and sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday - Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

A curious goose wanders through Mansfield's North Lake Park on a sunny autumn day.

Toms River weather — and Ocean County region

Sunday - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday night - Showers. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday - Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday - Breezy and sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Wednesday - Breezy and sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

More: Want to help your Jersey Shore neighbors? Do your holiday shopping at small businesses

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ weather: Sunny days this week at the Jersey Shore