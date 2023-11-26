NJ weather: Sunny days ahead this week at the Jersey Shore
A quiet week in terms of weather is ahead for the Jersey Shore region. Expect a breezy and sunny week with chilly temperatures overnight in the high 20s.
Asbury Park weather — and Eastern Monmouth County region
Sunday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday night - Showers and a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Monday - Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday - Breezy and sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Wednesday - Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Toms River weather — and Ocean County region
Sunday - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday night - Showers. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday - Breezy and mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night - Breezy and mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Tuesday - Breezy and sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Wednesday - Breezy and sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
More: Want to help your Jersey Shore neighbors? Do your holiday shopping at small businesses
This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ weather: Sunny days this week at the Jersey Shore