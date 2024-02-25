NJ Weather: Warmer temperatures and cloudy skies ahead this week

February will close on a warmer note with daytime temperatures in the 50s for the most part this week, according to the National Weather Service, Mount Holly.

When it comes to precipitation, a low pressure system coming from the Midwest region will bring some showers to the Jersey Shore area. Rain showers should linger from Tuesday night to Friday, but no significant rainfall is expected.

Cloudy skies will dominate the region this week.

Asbury Park and Monmouth county weather forecast

Monday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday night- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday night- Breezy and rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday- Cloudy, breezy and rain likely. The high should be near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday night- Breezy with a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday- Breezy with a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night- A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday- Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a high near 46.

Toms River and Ocean county weather forecast

Monday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday night- Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday night- Breezy and mostly cloudy with chance of rain after 1 a.m. The low should be around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday- Cloudy, windy and rain likely. The high should be near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday night- Breezy with a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday- Breezy with a chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night- Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The low should be around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday- A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Source: National Weather Service, Mount Holly

