NJ winter forecasts correctly predicted it would be wet and warm. What do they see next?

New Jersey is now six weeks away from the start of the spring season — maybe much less, if Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day decree is to be believed.

With the calendar showing winter more than half over, it is worth revisiting how Phil's human counterparts fared in their weather forecasts for the season.

The short answer: pretty well, as meteorologists at the state and national levels predicted warmer overall temperatures with some heavy storms sprinkled in. Below is a closer look at what the experts said before the start of winter and how well their words held up.

The Northeast region of the United States experienced an El Niño winter for the first time in four years. The phenomenon generally leads to more snow in South Jersey, while North Jersey and above can see a snowy or mild winter depending on storm paths, said David Robinson, a Rutgers professor and the New Jersey state climatologist.

AccuWeather predicted more snow for much of North Jersey compared with previous winters, a sentiment shared by the Farmer's Almanac back in the summer.

"For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with," the almanac website said.

That partially proved true for North Jersey, which saw its first major snowstorm of the season bring more than a foot of snow to parts of Sussex County on Jan. 7. The region experienced some additional bouts of snow and ice throughout January, while warmer temperatures produced multiple heavy rainstorms that caused flooding and evacuations for many residents.

The almanac forecast nailed the timing of the first snowstorm, predicting that the second week of January would be "stormy, snowy, and wet" for the eastern U.S. It also called for snow and cold rain in the second week of February, a forecast that may come true — albeit a bit later than scheduled — based on the forecast for this week.

Robinson said in November that the area forecast for December through February was "leaning toward above-normal temperatures." The data so far shows that this was accurate as well.

The average temperature in New Brunswick was 41.8 degrees for December 2023, according to the National Weather Service. From 1991 to 2020, the monthly average in the city was 36.9 degrees.

Last month also saw an increase, just as Robinson predicted. The average January temperature was 34.8 degrees, up from 31.6 degrees in the same 30-year time period, the weather service said.

The area saw 8.78 inches of precipitation in December, followed by 6.43 inches last month. Both figures, just as the meteorologists expected, were well above the monthly normal amounts of 4.49 and 3.74 inches, respectively, over the past three decades of weather service data.

Looking ahead, the almanac forecast calls for another storm bringing a "wintry mess" to the East Coast in the first week of March. For residents who are tired of the winter weather, it may be best to hang their hopes on Punxsutawney Phil's forecast instead.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ winter forecast turned out correct. What's coming for spring?