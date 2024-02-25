NJ TikToker bizarrely asked to sleep in the same bed as her colleague on overseas work trip: ‘HR loves a good rom-com’

A New Jersey woman has taken to TikTok to share her company’s bizarre request before a work trip overseas.

“My company is not only asking us to share a room with a colleague on our upcoming trip to Paris, but to share a bed,” co.letter said in a video on TikTok.

She said she had to re-read the email several times as she could not believe human resources would suggest this.

According to the shocked employee, she received an email about the upcoming trip.

“In the survey you will notice you have the option to share a room with a colleague,” the email from her workplace said.

“Be advised that at present booking status there’s only one bed in the room.

“You can absolutely respond no to this question,” the email read.

‘That was an option … Suggested, encouraged – HR was like typing that up, sending it, drinking their glass of wine,’ she said

She said HR was either “bored”, wanting to save money or “maybe both.”

She compared the potential experience to a “booktok” or a raunchy fiction plot.

“I hope this video lands on an author page and then they can Facetime me after I go on this trip.

“I could draft something and send it over.

“I didn’t even know this was possible in a corporate setting,” she said.

“Multiple people in my company end up dating, and WE WONDER WHY,” the poster commented in response to someone who said HR was definitely “a book girly”.

“HR loves a good rom-com,” the original poster replied.

People in the comments were quick to drag the company’s request.

“This actually feels illegal,” one comment read.

“I travel a lot for work, and I would NEVER agree to that. The best part of those trips is to get room service in my robe,” another comment read.

“I would quit before I had to sleep in the same room as a co-worker,” another added.