NJ woman charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old

A Manville woman has been charged with attempted murder after a 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital with signs of strangulation.

Alfonsina Anguita, 21, was also charged on Dec. 21 with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The first-degree charge of attempted murder carries a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said the investigation began Dec. 12 when detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit responded to a nearby hospital on a report of a child with signs of physical abuse and strangulation.

Detectives talked to the child who said the injuries were sustained while under the care of Anguita, McDonald said.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit and the Manville Police Department continued the investigation and arrested her nine days later, McDonald said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at 908-725-1900 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

