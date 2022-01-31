NJ woman featured in Kardashian's 'The Justice Project' continues fight for prison release

Dawn Jackson is proud to be a survivor.

And she wants to be free to tell her story and advocate for other victims of sexual abuse.

But she is not free.

The 50-year-old South River woman is serving a 30-year sentence at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County for fatally stabbing her step-grandfather at his South River home in 1999, after years of sexual abuse by him and other relatives.

"I was defending myself the day of my offense – from once again being that timid little girl who was forced into incest – having sex and performing degrading sexual acts beginning at the age of five," Jackson wrote in a recent letter to MyCentralJersey.com.

Dawn Wilson says "I love you" to her family as she is arraigned for the murder of her grandfather, Robert McBride.

"I am a woman – a survivor who is in great hopes of one day advocating for ‘all’ who have endured traumatic trials relative to mine; as well as the oppressions of abuse itself. My story continues. Sexual abuse goes on in this world every day," her letter says.

Seeking clemency

A Change.org petition, Help Dawn Jackson gain Clemency!, launched last year by one of Jackson's daughters has generated 1,376 signatures. The goal is 1,500.

Jackson submitted a clemency application to Gov. Phil Murphy on Feb. 23, 2018. The governor's office has not responded to a request for comment.

Jackson's oldest daughter, Loreale Wilson, of Burlington County, said perhaps due to COVID-19 nothing has happened since her mother's story was featured last year in Kim Kardashian’s "The Justice Project" series on the Oxygen network.

Dawn Jackson

"I know my mom is very persistent, she doesn't stop and wait for anyone, so she continues to reach out," Wilson said.

Jackson wanted to be released from prison before her 32-year-old son, Michael Wilson, died from cancer complications earlier this month. But she does not have an attorney to advocate for her.

Wilson said her mother tries to keep herself busy in prison. While she has been incarcerated for nearly 23 years, Jackson has obtained her high school diploma, an associate degree, as well as completed academic programs geared toward starting a career when she is released. She also has facilitated Narcotics Anonymous groups at Edna Mahan.

"Now she just wants to get home for her children and her grandchildren, her family," said Wilson, who talks to her mother every day by phone or email. "She's really strong, she holds up for us. She gets comfort when she talks to us."

A fatal stabbing

26 Mar 1999, Fri The Central New Jersey Home News (New Brunswick, New Jersey) Newspapers.com

In March 1999, Jackson, then known as Dawn Wilson, 27, a mother of eight, was charged with the stabbing death of Robert McBride, 69, her grandmother Sarah Jackson's longtime companion, after he was found dead inside his Anne Street home.

McBride and Sarah Jackson, who has since died, were the parents of former NFL wide receiver and Penn State All-American Kenny Jackson and his twin brother, Kelvin.

Five months after the stabbing, Dawn Jackson pleaded guilty in August 1999 to murder while committing a robbery. McBride had been stabbed 54 times when he apparently refused to give her money for drugs.

In October 1999, Jackson was sentenced to 30 years in state prison. She is eligible for parole in seven years on March 23, 2029, according to the state Department of Corrections.

19 Oct 1999, Tue The Central New Jersey Home News (New Brunswick, New Jersey) Newspapers.com

Years of abuse

In the five-page letter, Jackson writes there was much about her mental, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse endured since she was very young that her public defender never shared with the court.

Jackson describes in detail in the letter how she was sexually touched and raped at age 5 by her stepfather and sexually assaulted by her mother's boyfriend at age 6.

She said a cousin sexually abused her and sodomized her continuously from ages 7 to 12.

She said she was sexually abused by her brother's father at age 8 and groomed to perform oral sex, and sexually assaulted by McBride also at that time.

She describes how she was placed in her maternal grandmother's care before her eighth birthday and McBride, whom she says was an alcoholic, allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him for years.

Her biological father sexually assaulted her at age 11, she said. All the abuse she endured resulted in her becoming pregnant at age 13.

Jackson shared the details of her years of abuse with Kardashian in the series that also featured the stories of other inmates.

In the documentary Kardashian, who has become an advocate for criminal justice reform, questioned why Jackson's public defender never brought up her history of abuse when seeking the plea deal.

Jackson said her public defender just instructed her to plead guilty.

In her letter to MyCentralJersey.com, Jackson said her public representation was "greatly ineffective." She said the public defender failed to investigate all the facts in the case or adequately represent her best interests.

"It was never stressed to the court who my abusers were, nor that I had been sexually abused by my step-grandfather for many years," she wrote. "In addition, the court should have been apprised that I suffered from aggressive incest, battered child syndrome, battered woman's syndrome, sexual trauma, PTSD and dissociative social disorder, coupled with a severe substance addiction to cover the scars of a traumatic childhood."

Jackson says in her letter that she went to her step-grandfather's house on March 24, 1999, to see if he would give her money.

When he opened the door that morning, she smelled alcohol, so she knew he had been drinking. She said he tried to kiss her, and she pushed him away.

As he walked into his bedroom he turned around and grabbed her, fondled her, and pulled her toward his bedroom, she said. She screamed for him to stop.

"That very moment resurfaced old memories I had long ago suppressed and buried: sexual abuse that emotionally and mentally took my life away from me," Jackson's letter says, adding she tried to leave but he pulled and grabbed at her. "It was the fear I dreaded in my life the most: the fear of being raped again."

Jackson wrote she just wanted to get out of the house, and using a small knife she swung at him, not realizing she was stabbing him. She said she "snapped."

Jackson said she's not a cold-blooded criminal. She said she has forgiven him and everyone else for the suffering she endured as a child.

"Though I take accountability for my actions, I did not in any way mean to intentionally hurt and cause my step-grandfather's demise," she wrote.

Jackson said she suppressed much of what she experienced for many years.

But she also said she has learned to forgive, remain positive and inspire her children and peers, especially those who have lived, overcome and conquered sexual and physical abuse.

