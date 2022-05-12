NJ woman indicted on neglect charge after elder in her care suffered heat stroke, burns

TRENTON - A 28-year-old Linden woman has been indicated in connection with allegedly neglecting an elderly disabled person in her care who suffered heat stroke and burns after being left too long in direct sunlight.

Valerie Pinchinat, 28, was indicted on neglect of an elderly or disabled person, a third degree crime. The indictment was returned by a grand jury on Wednesday, acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor announced.

If convicted Pinchinat could face three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

On July 4, 2019, Pinchinat allegedly left the elderly disabled person in her care at Advancing Opportunities in Marlboro Township in direct sunlight, long enough to cause the resident to suffer heat stroke and second-degree burns on her legs, chest, and arms. The victim’s body temperature reached 106 degrees and while being transported to Bayshore Medical Center, the victim required intubation.

Deputy Attorney General Charisse M. Penalver is prosecuting the case for the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Tracy M. Thompson thanked the Department of Human Services for referring the matter to Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.

New Jersey’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling approximately $4.1 million in 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling approximately $1.3 million, is funded by New Jersey.

In New Jersey, the New Jersey Medicaid Fraud Control Unit protects Medicaid beneficiaries and the Medicaid Program from fraud, waste, and abuse. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is within the New Jersey Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.

Patient abuse and neglect can be reported by emailing NJMFCU@njdcj.org or calling 609-292-1272.

