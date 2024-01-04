NJ woman spirals into TikTok, spending $25,000. How she did it:

As the internet grows each day, we get more accustomed to entering spaces that come with a price tag.

A couple of dollars to purchase more materials in a virtual game or a few coins to buy your avatar a new outfit. But for Cindi White, a 65-year-old recent retiree from Burlington County, the rabbit hole went much deeper -- $25,000 deeper in less than two years.

Before discovering TikTok in March of 2021, White never had any interest in social media. She spent the year she retired traveling — dining in the Middle East, sipping cocktails by the sea in the Carribean, and exploring the farthest reaches of the globe, according to Business Insider.

But at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, White, like many other Americans found herself alone and unable to travel.

At the beginning, she turned to regular hobbies to pass the time. writing poetry and rap songs inspired by her loneliness. But at the start of 2021, she ripped her shoulder muscles while lifting heavy boxes. It plunged White into more isolation, until she stumbled on the social media platform TikTok. It provided her with the social interactions she longed for.

But, little did she know that by May 2023, she would have had spent more than $25,000, according to her bank statements. "I was struggling to pay my bills," she told Business Insider.

And this is happening to hundreds of Americans just like White.

How do people spend their money on TikTok?

TikTok users can create a wide variety of content and share it with their followers, whether it be a funny anecdote or the latest viral dance choreography. As content creation becomes more of a viable source of income each day, social media platforms have set up processes in which creators can be paid for their posts. Most platforms reward their creators based on the attention they garner, such as followers, subscribers, comments, likes and reposts.

With the rise of platforms like OnlyFans, a website that allows you to tip creators directly, more websites and apps now offer similar options. And TikTok took it further.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, TikTok introduced a new feature dubbed “TikTok Battles”. During a battle, two users livestream in the same virtual room simultaneously, being divided into opposing teams. The rules are simple: At the end of the battle, whichever streamer receives the most tips wins. What the streamers physically do while they are live depends on the type of content they normally create. Some dance, some paint, some play games and solve puzzles, but they always win by getting the most tips. Incentivize the audience to tip you, and win the battle.

But TikTok did not just create a virtual Roman colosseum. There are multiple layers to TikTok Battling. On the side of the streamer, TikTok created a daily scoreboard. This board records the top 99 streamers or earners on the app every day, harboring a caste system.

From the perspective of an audience member, battles are even more complex. Using U.S. dollars, TikTok fans purchase tokens that can be used to tip streamers. In return, tippers could earn badges depending on how much they tip. The more they tip, the higher the level of their badge, with level 50 being the highest achievement requiring a tipping sum of $848,000.

As a final layer, TikTok also rebranded how tips are given on their platform. Instead of sending an explicit sum of money directly to a streamer, fans gift them with special animated emojis, each one with a separate set of animations and sounds, along with different price tags. A rose emoji costs just one cent and is the cheapest gift on the list. But big spenders can gift up to $500 on a single emoji.

Why do people spend so much money on TikTok Battles?

For most fans, the reasons behind sending their favorite streamers money are the same: a longing to be noticed and to feel that they are a part of a community.

"It's like somebody on TV calling out your name, especially if there's over a thousand people in the room," White told Business Insider. "It really does do something to you. You feel like you're somebody."

Earning high level spender badges will also make the spender more enticing to streamers. The more money tipped, the more a streamer is likely to interact with the fan live. These types of interactions - calling out a fan's name or even forming a friendship - then form the ebb and flow of the world of TikTok Battles.

White quickly found herself waist deep in TikTok battles. Over the course of a year and a half, she devoted as much as 50 hours a week to TikTok Battles. White was spending as much as $100 a day at the height of her TikTok story.

Business Insider recently spoke to more than 15 battle participants, influencers, and their gifters, and fans described a feeling of addiction towards TikTok Battles and suggested it was causing them to financially struggle.

Reddit, Twitter, and even TikTok users discuss their obsession with Battles. White began posting videos on TikTok where she would share her story on how these battles were taking control of her finances.

In videos and memes, many users confessed to having spent their entire incomes on these virtual gifts for streamers, going into debt, or struggling with their bills. And White agreed with comparing her compulsive spending to that of a gambler.

"It does exactly what gambling does," she said. "But you don't get anything in return."

