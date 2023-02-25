NJ's gas prices have dropped of late but could approach $4 a gallon this summer

Gas prices recently dropped in New Jersey and around the nation amid a lull in demand and glut in oil production, but analysts are predicting they could rise back up to $4 a gallon as the warmer weather drives people to the pumps.

Denton Cinquegrana, an analyst with Rockville, Maryland-based Oil Price Information Service, predicted a “brush with the $4 a gallon level this summer,” barring “some unpredictable event.”

The statewide price was $3.22 a gallon as of Friday, compared to $3.30 a week ago and $3.38 last month, according to figures from AAA Mid-Atlantic. The nationwide average price was $3.38.

Last year, New Jersey motorists paid $3.62 a gallon, AAA figures showed.

“If the economy kind of languishes and folks are feeling a little uncertain, that's going to keep demand suppressed,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. The result would be a price increase of 50 to 60 cents through June, he said.

Wawa in Fairfield on Friday, February 24, 2023.

“I would be surprised if we went over $4 a gallon given the current economy, inventory and demand.”

GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, previously predicted prices reaching near $5 a gallon for the New York City region, including New Jersey.

The New York City market, which North Jersey closely follows, may peak at $4.50 to $4.95 a gallon in the May-August period, he previously forecast.

“I am expecting prices to rise as we enter spring and maintenance season begins alongside the transition to summer gasoline,” he said Friday when asked about prices for spring and summer.

Lukoil in Little Falls on Route 46 West on Friday, February 24, 2023.

“There's a wide range of possibilities given the high-level factors that remain hard to predict, like China's economy reopening, the Russian war on Ukraine, the U.S. economy/inflation/fed.”

A slowing economy would lower demand for gasoline, De Haan said, and in turn lower prices.

Schieldrop said that through the end of March, refineries will switch to producing the more expensive summer blend.

“People start booking their trips for the summer,” he said. “I would think we’re probably going to hover in the general range where we are for the next month, then by mid-April, we start to see ourselves ticking upward toward the summer driving season.”

Driving down oil prices was a “tremendous building in U.S inventories,” Cinquegrana said, “that has negated the predicted spike in Chinese oil demand with COVID restrictions lifted and Russian oil still making its way to the market.”

“Thus there is not really a crude oil supply crunch,” he continued. Oil was trading at around $76 a barrel, down from over $100 during the summer.

