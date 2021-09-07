NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

An EF3 tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, and nearly demolished Wellacrest Farms, killed more than a dozen cows while several more remain missing days after remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the Northeast. (Sept. 7)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories