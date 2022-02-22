NJ's police 'major discipline' list has over two dozen Middlesex, Somerset, Union officers

TRENTON – More than two dozen law enforcement officers in Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties received major discipline in 2021, according to an annual report from the Office of the Attorney General.

The penalties range from a six-day suspension for neglect of duty at an off-duty detail and a 180-day suspension for lying to superior officers in an Internal Affairs investigation to termination for insubordination and failing to obey a chief's orders.

One officer resigned after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated on duty.

No officers in Hunterdon County were subjects of major discipline.

Each year, the state’s law enforcement agencies must all report to the Attorney General the names of officers and supervisors who have faced “major discipline” — firings, demotions or suspensions longer than five days — by Jan. 31 of the following year. Previously, departments released instances of discipline, but not the names of the officers involved.

The officers named are those whose disciplinary proceedings concluded in 2021, so the underlying incidents may have been earlier, and some disciplinary proceedings begun in 2021 may still be pending.

Following are the 27 officers in Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties named in the report:

Middlesex County

Dunellen

James Daniel was suspended 10 days for refusal of a proper order by a superior officer.

Middlesex County Department of Corrections

Brendon Hill was suspended six days for failing to make adequate checks within the prescribed time.

Jason Lukacs was suspended 19 days for abuse of time and leave requirements.

Anthony Vera was suspended 10 days for sleeping on a non-custodial post.

Joseph Rosa was suspended 10 days for failing to properly secure his post prior to performing other duties.

Ryan Henry was fired due to inability to perform duties by failing to complete the mandated Police Training Commission Basic Course for County Correctional Police Officer.

Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office

Story continues

Recruit Gabriel Nazario was suspended 64 days, then fired for driving while intoxicated.

Michael Rodriguez was suspended 45 days for unspecified conduct unbecoming a public employee.

North Brunswick

James Cox was suspended 12 days for failing to properly supervise his officers at an incident.

Rutgers University Police

George Christian was fired after testing positive for a controlled dangerous substance during random drug testing.

Woodbridge

Daniel Barahona was suspended 12 days for a motor vehicle crash.

Norman Graham was fired for sick time abuse and submission of false documents.

Hector Rivera was suspended six days for neglect of duty at an off-duty detail and incorrect time reporting.

Somerset County

Bernards

David Martin was suspended 31 days then resigned for being convicted of driving while intoxicated on duty. Other charges against Martin were reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol, conduct unbecoming a police officer, conduct toward the public, violating township policies, failure to conduct himself with high ethical standards, failure to obey laws and rules, fitness for duty, violation of the department's code of ethics and violation of the Employee Handbook concerning alcohol-free workplace.

Bridgewater

Brian Schubert was suspended 180 days for lying to supervisors when questioned and lying again during an Internal Affairs investigation.

READ: Here's how Bridgewater was trying to improve police-community relations before mall fight

Franklin

Dexter McKelvin was suspended 60 days for failing to report for duty and failing to call out sick for multiple days.

North Plainfield

Francis Steinhauser was fired for multiple violations of insubordination, failing to obey orders of the chief of police and absence without leave.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office – Corrections Division

Shane Rebuth was suspended seven days for an unspecified violation of the standard of conduct.

Union County

Elizabeth

Lamar Boone was suspended nine days for violations of policy and improper handling of a domestic violence incident.

Fanwood

Christopher Eckerson was fired for refusing to submit to a breath test and reckless driving.

Kean University Police

Eric Card was suspended 57 days for a violation of the body worn camera policy.

Mountainside

Richard Latargia was suspended six days for failure to follow proper arrest procedures and maintain control of an arrested subject.

New Providence

Michael Hand was fired for conduct unbecoming of a police officer for interfering with a witness in connection with a local disciplinary hearing.

Rahway

Amber Fontanella was suspended 10 days for conducting an investigation without proper notification or authorization from the agency.

Mark DeAzevedo was suspended seven days for failing to find contraband on subject during search incident to arrest.

Roselle

Frank Gauthier was suspended 45 days for an at-fault motor vehicle crash and violation of several Roselle Police Department policies.

Union County Police Department

Antonio Cristofaro was suspended 15 days for an improperly secured firearm.

Former Attorney General Gurbir Grewal first ordered agencies to name disciplined officers in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, then a Minneapolis police officer. Police unions fought Grewal’s directives all the way through New Jersey’s Supreme Court, which ultimately sided with Grewal in June 2021.

The reports are “designed to enhance public trust and confidence in law enforcement, to deter misconduct, to improve transparency and accountability in the disciplinary process, and to identify repeat offenders who may try to move from one sensitive position to another,” Chief Justice Stuart Rabner, who wrote the court’s unanimous decision, said at the time.

This is the first full year of major discipline reports naming officers. Officers facing major discipline between June 15 and Dec. 31, 2020, were named in August 2021.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: These Central Jersey officers made NJ's police 'major discipline' list