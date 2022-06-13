NK Town Council to release judge's report on Aaron Thomas affair

NORTH KINGSTOWN — The Town Council is scheduled later today to publicly release an 80-page review by a retired judge of the various ongoing investigations into the conduct of former boys basketball coach Aaron Thomas.

Council President Gregory A. Mancini said the report, which will include a series of recommendations for the School Committee to consider, will be posted at 5 p.m. on the town website.

Mancini said the council wanted to post the full report “so the citizens of our community can have confidence that these were the facts of what happened.”

McGuirl

The Town Council hired retired Superior Court Associate Justice Susan McGuirl in November to review various local and state investigations into Thomas’s practice of measuring the body fat of students while they were undressed and alone with him — and how town departments and agencies responded.

The Thomas controversy has consumed the town throughout the school year after several former students stepped forward to accuse the longtime coach of inappropriate behavior.

Their complaints – and the School Department’s response to those complaints – eventually sparked criminal investigations by the state attorney general’s office and the local Police Department, as well as civil rights complaints filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and now two civil suits directed at current and former School Department officials.

Thomas, who resigned last June as the School Committee prepared to fire him, has not been charged with any crime and has said he is innocent of the allegations.

The School Committee also hired an independent investigator, lawyer Matthew Oliverio, whose scathing, two-part report faulted school officials for turning a blind eye to Thomas’s actions and led to the resignations of the superintendent and assistant superintendent

Oliverio said in his report that perhaps because the athletic department appeared "siloed from direct management and oversight" — and because Thomas was clever in how he "deliberately concealed his conduct" — many school administrators knew Thomas performed body-fat tests, but were unaware he performed them alone with students who were in various stages of undress.

