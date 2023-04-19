NKH murderer pleads guilty to 2021 killings in factory parking lot

NHK Seating of America, Inc., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Gary Ferrell pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Promise Mays, and her grandmother, 62-year-old Pamela Sledd, in the NHK parking lot on Aug. 18, 2021.

Ferrell will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 30.

His plea agreement allows him to avoid the death penalty, which prosecutors had pursued.

About 4 p.m. Aug. 18, 2021 — right at shift change at the NHK factory — Ferrell parked his car next to Sledd's black Chevy in the factory's lot on Indiana 28 west of the city, according to prosecutors. He opened his car's trunk, then forced Mays from her grandmother's car, according to prosecutors who cited factory security video for the grim details of the killings.

With his semiautomatic handgun in his right hand, Ferrell dragged Mays to the back of his car and tried to force her into the trunk, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Sledd got out of her car and had words with Ferrell, prosecutors said, but Ferrell pointed to the factory and then aimed the gun at Sledd as she was backing away from the scene, prosecutors said.

Ferrell shot Sledd three times as she tried to get away. She collapsed in the parking lot, according to prosecutors.

Gary C. Ferrell II

Ferrell then turned his attention to Mays, who was crouched behind his car refusing to get into the trunk, prosecutors said. Ferrell shot Mays, and she fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

Ferrell got in his car, backed over Mays' body and headed out of the parking lot and east on Indiana 28, prosecutors said. Police intercepted him on the state highway and chased him into Frankfort, where he wrecked his car in the construction zone, police said Wednesday.

