SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Nikola Corporation ("Nikola or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKLA).

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report concerning Nikola wherein Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags. Specifically, the report stated, "We have gathered extensive evidence—including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails and behind-the-scenes photographs—detailing dozens of false statements by Nikola Founder Trevor Milton. We have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size."

Following this news, shares of Nikola fell by more than 11% on September 10, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Nikola shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nkla-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-nikola-corporation-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301128371.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP