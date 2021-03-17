NKorea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, right, pose for the media before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. After Tokyo, President Joe Biden’s top diplomat and defense chief are traveling to South Korea after North Korea made sure it had their attention by warning the United States to refrain from causing trouble amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, right, pose for the media before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, unseen, at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
1 / 3

South Korea Asia US

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, right, pose for the media before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. After Tokyo, President Joe Biden’s top diplomat and defense chief are traveling to South Korea after North Korea made sure it had their attention by warning the United States to refrain from causing trouble amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool)
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a U.S. offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy on the North, days after Washington said it reached out to Pyongyang through various channels.

The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first foreign minister, came hours before the top diplomats and defense chiefs of the United States and South Korea meet in Seoul in their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program.

“We don’t think there is need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” Choe said in a statement carried by state media. “We have already declared our stand that no (North Korea)-U.S. contact and dialogue of any kind can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy toward (North Korea). Therefore, we will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future, too.”

U.S.-led diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program remains stalemated for about two years because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North. Experts are debating over whether the United States and its allies should settle for a deal that would freeze North Korea’s nuclear activities in return for relaxing sanctions to prevent its arsenal from further growing.

Earlier this week, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to abandon rapprochement deals with South Korea and warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink,” while criticizing regular U.S.-South Korean military drills that her government views as an invasion rehearsal.

Choe again took issue with this month’s drills, saying that the United States “openly started aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”

Some experts say North Korea, which is eager to win sanctions relief, may further raise animosities with missile tests to boost its leverage in potential negotiations with the United States. North Korea’s moribund economy is suffering further setbacks because of the pandemic-related border closure that has significantly shrunk its external trade and a spate of natural disasters last summer.

Blinken said during a visit to Tokyo earlier this week that Washington reached out to North Korea through several channels starting in mid-February, but it hasn’t received any response. He said the Biden administration was looking forward to completing its policy review on North Korea in coming weeks and was looking both at possible “additional pressure measures” and “diplomatic paths.”

When Blinken met South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday, he said the United States will work with South Korea, Japan and other allies to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea. According to the State Department, Blinken and Chung also reaffirmed a shared commitment to address North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues that they said are “a priority for the alliance.”

Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are in Seoul for Thursday’s “two plus two” meeting with their South Korean counterparts, the first such contact between the two countries in five years. Before coming to Seoul, they had similar security talks with Japanese officials in Tokyo.

Blinken and Austin’s Asian trip is the first overseas tour by Cabinet-level officials of the Biden administration since its inauguration in January. Biden is pushing to restore alliances that were frayed under his predecessor Donald Trump’s “America First” approach and bolster a U.S. leadership on the world stage.

South Korea and Japan, which together host a total of about 80,000 U.S. troops, are at the center of the Biden administration’s efforts to return the Asia-Pacific to the top of the U.S. foreign policy agenda to cope with a rise in China's power.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Tong-hyung contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Top US diplomat slams North Korea's rights condition

    America’s top diplomat on Wednesday criticized North Korea’s human rights record and reiterated a vow to strip the country of its nuclear program, a day after Pyongyang warned Washington to “refrain from causing a stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Korea with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier Wednesday as part of their regional tour aimed at boosting America’s Asian alliances to better deal with growing challenges from China and North Korea.

  • Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

    Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump's legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue, turning their focus to immigration as they try to regain the political upper hand. Faced with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans' embrace of the COVID relief bill Washington Republicans opposed, the GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossings. “Heading into the midterms, I think that Republicans are increasingly realizing that this can be one of the most potent issues, both to motivate our voters, but equally as important, to appeal to" swing voters — especially in suburban swing districts — who voted for Democrats in 2020, said former Trump aide Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration policies.

  • North Korea warns U.S. not to 'cause a stink' before Seoul meeting

    Kim Jong Un's sister warned the U.S. ahead of the first Biden Cabinet trip to Asia to "refrain from causing a stink" if it wants to "sleep in peace."

  • Tiger Woods thanks ‘incredible’ doctors as he makes it home weeks after high-speed car crash

    ‘I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,’ writes Woods

  • Cycle of retribution takes Bolivia's ex-president from palace to prison cell

    Jeanine Áñez’s government once sought to jail the country’s former leader Evo Morales for terrorism and sedition – now she faces the same charges Jeanine Áñez, Bolivia’s former interim president Jeannine Anez speaks with her lawyers from a prison in La Paz at the weekend. Photograph: Luis Gandarillas/AFP/Getty Images It was November 2019, just days after Evo Morales had abandoned Bolivia’s presidency and fled into exile, and the country’s newly installed interior minister was making no effort to hide his glee. “Any terrorist should spend the rest of their life in prison,” Arturo Murillo gloated during an interview in his recently occupied chambers, vowing to put the runaway leftist behind bars for the next 30 years. “It’s not about whether you’re an ex-president,” the pugnacious hotelier-turned-politician insisted. “In fact, it’s even worse when it’s an ex-president. An ex-president should be sentenced twice over because people trust in their president.” Arturo Murillo, then the new interior minister, in his office in 2019. Photograph: Aizar Raldes/AFP via Getty Images This week, an ex-president was indeed jailed in Bolivia – but not Morales. Instead, it was Murillo’s former boss, Jeanine Áñez, who found herself languishing in a La Paz prison cell after being seized by security forces early on Saturday. “We’re seeking a 30-year sentence,” Bolivia’s new justice minister, Iván Lima, announced, as Áñez was accused of terrorism and sedition – the very same charges Murillo had levelled at Morales. The imprisonment of Áñez, a Bible-bashing conservative who became interim leader after Morales fled under pressure from the military, was met with jubilation by some. Many on Latin America’s left celebrated the downfall of a politician they allege played a central role in the coup they say forced Bolivia’s first indigenous president from power. “Coup-mongers belong in jail!” tweeted the Brazilian leftist Guilherme Boulos as news that Áñez had been found cowering in a storage bed reached Bolivia’s neighbour. She will spend the next four months in pre-trial detention, including 15 days isolated from other prisoners as a precaution against Covid-19. Others, however, described the arrest as an alarming development in an already profoundly divided country which the new leftwing president, Luis Arce, had pledged to unify after Morales’s Movement for Socialism (Mas) party reclaimed power last October. This week tens of thousands of demonstrators hit the streets of cities including La Paz, Cochabamba, Sucre and Santa Cruz to protest against Áñez’s treatment, suggesting such healing would have to wait. “We are in a cycle of retribution,” warned Jim Shultz, the founder of the Bolivia-focused Democracy Center. “If you’re in a government and the government changes at this point, you can pretty much count on them coming after you … [This] feels less like a legal process and more like they are taking turns trying to destroy one another.” Few doubt Áñez has serious questions to answer over the persecution of political rivals and human rights abuses that took place during her year-long stint as interim president, which began after Morales’s escape to Mexico and ended last November after the sensational electoral fightback that returned his party to power and allowed him to return home. Demonstrators attend a rally to protest against President Luis Arce’s government after the detention of the former interim president Jeanine Áñez, in the lowland city of Santa Cruz on Monday. Photograph: Reuters “While she was president, at least 20 Mas supporters were killed in two massacres,” said José Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for Human Rights Watch. “Witnesses told us that state forces opened fire against protesters.” Shultz remembered how after taking power in November 2019 Áñez had moved to shield from prosecution members of the armed forces who were attempting to quell the unrest sweeping Bolivia. Days later, on 19 November, troops were accused of opening fire on unarmed Morales supporters in the city of El Alto, killing at least eight. Shultz said: “When you have a president who says to the army and the police in advance of an action: ‘Whatever you do, you will not be prosecuted’, that message is about as clear as you can get: ‘Kill who you want to kill’. That is what she should be prosecuted for.” That may well happen. On Monday, Arce’s justice minister announced that an investigation into those “bloody massacres” would be complete by June and said the mothers of the victims were crying out for justice. For now, however, the charges brought against Áñez relate not to those shootings, but to claims the former senator was involved in plotting the rightwing coup that Bolivia’s current government claims brought her to power. Vivanco said his group had reviewed Áñez’s charge-sheet and found no evidence of crimes. Rather, what appeared to be unfolding was “the abuse of the justice system against political opponents”. Women hold photos of victims killed during clashes that happened between security forces and Morales supporters when Jeanine Áñez was in power, outside the police station where she is being held in La Paz, Bolivia, at the weekend. Photograph: Juan Karita/AP Shultz said he also found claims Áñez had masterminded Morales’s overthrow “a stretch”. Several Mas politicians had been constitutionally in line to fill the presidency ahead of Áñez after his resignation but declined to do so, he noted. “She just caught the ball,” Shultz said of Áñez. “She didn’t throw it.” Áñez, who claims she is the victim of a campaign of political persecution, is not the only member of her administration being targeted by Bolivia’s new government. Two former cabinet members – the former justice minister Álvaro Coímbra and former energy minister Álvaro Rodrigo Guzmán – have also been detained. Her former communications minister, Roxana Lizárraga, is seeking asylum in Peru. On Monday the former army commander, Gen Jorge Pastor Mendieta Ferrufino, surrendered himself to authorities over the same investigation. Meanwhile Murillo, who is 57, slipped out of the country on the eve of last year’s election, reportedly passing through São Paulo and Panama City en route to the United States. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

  • Canada: top female soldier quits over military's failures on sexual misconduct

    Lt Col Eleanor Taylor says in resignation letter: ‘On the issue of addressing harmful sexual behaviour, we have lost all credibility’ In recent months, Canada’s military has been shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct among senior officers, including its against its two leaders. Photograph: Chris Wattie/Reuters One of the most senior female soldiers in Canada has resigned after a string of allegations of sexual misconduct among top brass, saying she was “sickened” by the military’s repeated failures to tackle the abuse. In a letter sent to her superiors, Lt Col Eleanor Taylor announced her resignation late on Tuesday, in the latestblow to an institution already in crisis. “I have spent the past decade speaking publicly and passionately about the gains women have made in the [armed forces],” she wrote. Taylor, a combat veteran of the Afghanistan war, who also served with the special forces, has long been seen as a role model in the military. “While I remain fiercely proud of parts of our organization, on the issue of addressing harmful sexual behaviour, we have lost all credibility.” In recent months, Canada’s military has been shaken by allegations of sexual misconduct among senior officers, including against its two leaders. In late February, Adm Art McDonald, Canada’s chief of defence staff, stepped down after an investigation was opened into his conduct. McDonald, who began his new role by vowing to crack down on sexual misconduct in the military, was less than two months into the job. McDonald has not commented on the allegations against him, citing the ongoing investigation. His predecessor, the former chief of the defence staff Gen Jonathan Vance, is also facing an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations of inappropriate behaviour. A parliamentary committee is investigating allegations of high-level sexual misconduct, and both the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and his longtime defence minister, Harjit Sajjan, have faced criticism for their handling of previous allegations against senior officials. Sajjan learned of allegations against Vance in 2018, according to a former military ombudsman, but told lawmakers he refused to hear any further details so he could avoid “political interference”. Amid growing calls for his resignation, Sajjan has said he will continue to take action on allegations of misconduct that are brought forward “no matter the rank, no matter the position”. In her resignation letter, Taylor said that throughout her career she had witnessed “insidious and inappropriate use of power for sexual exploitation”, but she admitted that she had been a part of a system that allowed abuse to perpetuate. “I have been both a victim of, and participant in, this damaging cycle of silence, and I am proud of neither,” she wrote. Megan MacKenzie, a professor at Simon Fraser University who specializes in military culture, said that Taylor’s letter reflected a much broader problem. “For every lieutenant colonel who makes a public resignation, there are hundreds of women and men leaving the institution every year because it’s a violent and unsafe workplace,” she said. “And while she’s incredibly brave for doing so publicly, we often ignore what she’s saying: that it’s a systemic problem. Without significant structural change, nothing’s going to get fixed.” MacKenzie said the issue of sexual misconduct and assault in the military – and government unwillingness to fully confront – it goes back decades, with each government hoping to survive each scandal. “And largely, they’ve been successful at doing that.” MacKenzie said she hoped Taylor’s letter would highlight the extent of abuse in the military – and the steep cost that comes with it. “In any crisis like this with high-profile figures, they are always just the tip of the iceberg,” said MacKenzie. “And what we often miss is the need to look at the iceberg itself.”

  • House passes domestic violence bill, pushes issue to Senate

    With a nod to Women’s History Month, the Democratic-led House passed two measures Wednesday, one designed to protect women from domestic violence, the other to remove the deadline for states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act passed 244-172 with 29 Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the legislation. The resolution to repeal the ERA's ratification deadline passed 222-204.

  • Analysis: Biden team's China focus puts South Korea on the spot ahead of talks

    For the first time in years there are liberal presidents in South Korea and the United States, but the change in U.S. administrations hasn't made it any easier for Seoul to balance its alliance with Washington and its economic reliance on China. China has dominated the agenda of an Asia tour by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for talks, casting its shadow even over core issues like the North Korea nuclear threat and strengthening the alliance.

  • Japan, US criticize China in top Biden officials' first trip

    Japan and the United States joined forces to criticize China's “coercion and aggression" in Asia as senior ministers from both countries held their first in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office in January. Aside from the sharp rhetoric aimed at Beijing, the meeting Tuesday in Tokyo and a planned stop next in Seoul are as much an effort by the Biden administration to reassure worried allies in Asia after occasionally confrontational dealings with the Trump administration. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after holding the so-called “two plus two” security talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts —Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi — said democracy and human rights are being challenged and the United States will push with its partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's president dies aged 61 after Covid rumours

    Covid-sceptic John Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks.

  • Man detained near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence with rifle, ammunition in his car

    The man was stopped by Secret Service following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, D.C. Police said.

  • Prince Charles Is "Thrilled" That Prince Philip Has Been Discharged from the Hospital

    "Oh yes, I have spoken to him several times."

  • Blinken blasts 'aggressive' China, North Korea's 'systemic, widespread' rights abuses

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday China was acting aggressively and repressively, and accused North Korea of committing "systemic and widespread abuses" against its own people. Blinken's remarks exposed a fissure in the approaches of Washington and to China and North Korea, openly pressing South Korea to join hands to keep Beijing in check and stressing the need to stand up for human rights in North Korea. Blinken was visiting Japan and South Korea alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a first overseas trip by top-level members of President Joe Biden's administration aimed at rebuilding U.S. alliances in Asia.

  • Man arrested near vice president's residence in D.C. had rifle, police say

    The Naval Observatory is traditionally the home of the vice president, but Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have not lived there as it undergoes repairs.

  • Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

    Tanzanian President John Magufuli died Sunday at a hospital in the country's largest city, Dar es Salaam, Vice President Samia Suluhu announced on national television. He was 61. Suluhu said Magufuli died of heat failure, which he had suffered from for a decade. Per The Associated Press, Magufuli had not been seen in public since late February, and government officials had previously denied that he was ill. In the last year, Magufuli, who had served as president since 2015, emerged as a prominent COVID-19 denier, and Tanzania stopped reporting tallies of confirmed coronavirus infections and fatalities in April 2020. During his presidency, BBC notes, Magufuli was known for his anti-corruption policies and slashing extravagant government spending, but he was also accused of cracking down on the opposition and curtailing certain freedoms. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • Navy Pier hotel opening this week

    Navy Pier's first ever hotel will open to the general public Thursday. It's part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

  • Report: World demand for gasoline may never recover

    The world's once-insatiable demand for gasoline is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report Wednesday from the International Energy Agency. Oil demand, meanwhile, is expected to continue rising as developing countries with growing populations use more of the fuel. Gasoline demand is unlikely to fully return because increased demand in the developing world will be offset by consumers shifting to electric vehicles, manufacturers improving fuel efficiency and businesses increasing telework while decreasing travel, the report said.

  • If Brian Ortega wins UFC title, he ‘wouldn’t feel 100 percent’ champ without Max Holloway rematch

    Brian Ortega wouldn't fully embrace becoming champion at UFC 260 until he got another crack at Max Holloway.

  • US intelligence report on the 2020 election dismisses claims of fraud, hacking

    The report found no foreign country tried to change the results of any ballots or votes.

  • Two-time trespasser arrested at Prince Harry and Meghan's California estate

    Nickolas Brooks, 37, of Ohio was booked on misdemeanor charges late last year after deputies said they found him on the Montecito property.