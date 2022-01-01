NKorea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported Saturday.

A state media report on Kim’s speech at the five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party didn’t carry any specific comments on dealings with the United States and South Korea. Some experts say this implies Kim has no interest in resuming talks with Washington and Seoul anytime soon and would rather keep his country’s borders closed while seeking a stronger self-reliant economy to overcome pandemic-related difficulties.

“The increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean Peninsula and international politics have instigated calls to vigorously push forward with our national defense build-up plans without any delay,” Kim was quoted as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim ordered the production of powerful, modern weapons systems to improve his military forces and called for the military’s “absolute loyalty and allegiance” to the ruling party led by him, according to KCNA.

KCNA said the plenary meeting set forth “tactical directions” for North Korea’s external relations including with South Korea, but didn’t elaborate. It made no mention of the United States.

The meeting, which was meant to review past projects and determine new policies, came as Kim marked 10 years in power last month. Since inheriting control upon his dictator father’s death in December 2011, Kim Jong Un has established absolute power at home and bolstered his nuclear and missile arsenals. But North Korea’s economy has suffered major setbacks in the past two years due to pandemic-caused border shutdowns, persistent U.N. sanctions and the fallout from natural disasters.

There are no signs of political instability in North Korea, but some experts say the long-term stability of Kim’s leadership could be questioned if the current difficulties continue. High-profile political conferences like the plenary meeting give Kim an opportunity to solidify unity behind his leadership and show that he is firmly in control of the government. But it’s unclear whether such meetings offer any fundamental solutions to North Korea’s difficulties, which are largely attributed to decades-long mismanagement, a self-imposed isolation and its nuclear drive, which has made it one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned countries.

During a party congress in January last year, Kim admitted his previous economic development plans had failed and said his country faced “the worst-ever” situation.

But during this week’s plenary session, Kim claimed progress in new development plans, saying last year was “a year of great victory” and that this year’s objectives are “a great life-and-death struggle” that must be achieved. Kim cited progress in the agricultural, construction, electricity, mining, forestry and many other sectors, which couldn’t be independently confirmed.

According to South Korean estimates, North Korea’s trade with China, its biggest trading partner and an economic pipeline, shrank by about 80% in 2020 before it plunged again by two-thirds in the first nine months of last year. In 2020, North Korea’s economy suffered its biggest contraction since 1997 while its grain production also dropped to its lowest level since Kim took power in 2011. Seoul officials said the North’s grain production last year improved slightly.

During the plenary meeting, Kim ordered officials to prioritize emergency anti-pandemic campaigns, saying negligence and loopholes would not be tolerated. Analysts say Kim fears that his country’s fragile public health care infrastructure could not handle a major virus outbreak — though he maintains a questionable claim that North Korea is coronavirus-free.

“North Korea is expected to keep sealing off its borders and resort to self-reliance while doing a minimum level of essential trade with China due to the new (omicron) variant and the continuation of the pandemic worldwide,” said analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at the private Sejong Institute.

Cheong said there is “a very low possibility” that North Korea accepts U.S. calls to restart nuclear diplomacy or South Korea’s calls for a symbolic, political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to ease tensions.

“North Korea has been able to endure its draconian border restrictions and claim the success of 'juche’ self-reliance because covert trade and assistance from China help meet minimum national needs,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits collapsed in 2019 when then-President Donald Trump rejected Kim’s demands for extensive sanctions relief in return for partial denuclearization steps. Kim has since threatened to enlarge his nuclear arsenal and introduce high-tech weapons targeting the United States and its allies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa holds state funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu

    President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Nobel Peace Prize winner was "the spiritual father of our new nation".

  • Biden to speak to Ukraine's president

    President Biden plans to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday amid heightened tensions with Russia and ahead of a series of meetings in Europe to be attended by Moscow, Washington and NATO allies.A White House official confirmed to CNBC on Friday that Zelensky and Biden will speak, saying Biden also intends to review plans for diplomatic moves aimed "to help de-escalate the situation in the region." Biden earlier on Friday...

  • States across the country ring in 2022 with new laws that will go into effect

    The nation's capital will join 15 states where recreational pot is legal.

  • Iowa band directors march in 2022 Tournament of Roses parade

    Three educators from Iowa will march in the parade's first "Marching Band of Band Directors"

  • North Korea's Kim talks food not nukes for 2022

    North Korea's main goals for 2022 will be jump starting economic development and improving people's lives as it faces a "great life-and-death struggle," Kim said in a speech on Friday (December 31, 2021) at the end of the 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), which began on Monday (December 27, 2021).The five-day meeting coincided with the 10-year anniversary of Kim effectively assuming leadership of the country after the death of his father in 2011.Kim has used previous speeches around the New Year to make major policy announcements, including launching significant diplomatic engagements with South Korea and the United States.But summaries of his speech published in North Korean state media made no specific mention of the United States, with only a passing reference to unspecified discussions of inter-Korean relations and "external affairs."Kim spent the majority of his speech detailing domestic issues from an ambitious plan for rural development to people's diets, school uniforms and the need to crack down on "non-socialist practices."

  • 8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

    The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Despite its front-drive underpinnings, the 156's driving characteristics, attractive design, and state-of-the-art (for the time) common-rail diesel engine helped it earn the 1998 European Car of the Year award.

  • Scientists Predict Omicron Will Peak in the U.S. in Mid-January But Still May Overwhelm Hospitals

    With the news that South Africa has passed the peak of its coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant, scientists are projecting that the United States’ sharp increase in cases will crest as soon as the middle of January. Over the past month, the omicron variant has spread around the world with astonishing speed, even among people who are vaccinated or who had recovered from previous infections. On Thursday, the United States surpassed 580,000 cases, beating the record set only a day before

  • 2021: The year of the NFT

    Seemingly coming out of nowhere in 2021, NFTs took the cryptocurrency industry by storm in the form of dazzling artwork, animal-based collectables and ground-breaking brand partnerships.

  • U.S. Navy seizes $4 million worth of heroin in Arabian Sea

    Two U.S. Navy ships seized 385 kilograms (849 pounds) of heroin from a stateless fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea, the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command announced Thursday.Why it matters: The heroin, discovered by the USS Tempest and the USS Typhoon on Monday, is worth approximately $4 million, per the news release.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two ships were operating as a part of an international task force that patrols different maritime areas

  • I’ll go further and faster to make Brexit a success, says Boris Johnson on anniversary

    Boris Johnson has pledged to move “further and faster” to make the most of Brexit in a message marking the first anniversary since the end of the UK-European Union transition period.

  • New Year's Eve 2022: Fireworks and celebrations from around the world

    New Year celebrations have been called off in many locations around the world as coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year, but Australia and New Zealand were determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks.

  • Live updates: 2,300 U.S. flights cancelled amid outbreak

    SkyWest, which operates flights as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule. American, Delta, United and JetBlue all scrubbed more than 100 flights each.

  • Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction

    Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to salvage what remains of them after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs. “For 35 years I walked out my front door, I saw beautiful homes,” Eric House said. At least seven people were injured, but remarkably there have been no reports of any deaths or anyone missing in the wildfire that erupted Thursday in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000.

  • Harry Potter reunion: What time and channel is Return to Hogwarts on in the UK and US?

    UK and US viewers are able to stream the special on Sky and NOW

  • NHL Plays: Saturday

    Michael Finewax gives his DFS picks on the first day of the New Year including Auston Matthews, who has destroyed Ottawa in his NHL career (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 'Come and count them': Indiana hospital CEO addresses Todd Rokita's COVID numbers comment

    Hospital leaders say COVID-19 data is audited throughout Indiana and labor shortages aren't directly related to vaccine mandates.

  • The 7 Biggest Revelations From the ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

    From Jason Isaacs nearly turning down Lucius Malfoy to flying hormones on the set of "Goblet of Fire"

  • China should ‘avoid military adventurism’, says Taiwan president in New Year’s speech

    China says it will be forced to take ‘decisive measures’ if Taiwan continues with its pursuit of independence

  • United, Spirit offer higher pay to on board staff during January

    United Airlines and Spirit Airlines Inc are bumping up pay for on board staff as they scramble to keep schedules intact after U.S. airlines were hammered by a week of mass cancellations. While Spirit's flight attendants are receiving double pay on any work through Jan. 4, according to their union, United is offering triple time for pilots who pick up extra trips during January, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The holiday season has been marred by delayed or canceled flights, causing chaos at most U.S. airports as sick staff and fear of contracting COVID-19 grow.

  • How we got here: An Arizona election audit timeline

    Debate over Arizona's 2020 election, in which Joe Biden's victory helped send him to the White House, has continued nearly nonstop for almost a year.