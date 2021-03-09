NKorea man fails in bid to halt US extradition from Malaysia

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's top court ruled on Tuesday that a North Korean man can be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges, rejecting his assertion that the U.S. charge was politically motivated.

The Federal Court refused to accept Mun Chol Myong's arguments because it was not a trial, and agreed with a lower court that prosecutors had followed procedures, said defense lawyer Gooi Soon Seng.

Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after U.S. authorities requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the extradition, but Mun challenged the U.S. bid.

In his affidavit, Mun denied U.S. accusations that he was involved in supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions while working in the city state before moving to Malaysia in 2008.

Mun denied that he laundered funds through front companies and that he issued fraudulent documents to support illicit shipments to his country. He said in his affidavit that he was the victim of a “politically motivated” extradition request aimed at pressuring North Korea over its missile program.

Gooi said Mun's family was upset with the ruling and worried that he would not be given a fair trial in the U.S. He said the U.S. didn’t seek to extradite three Singaporeans who worked in the same company with Mun and were also charged in the U.S. with money laundering. The Singaporeans were also charged in the city state for breaching U.N. trade sanctions on North Korea and were fined.

“That's why we are saying the offense is of a political nature," Gooi said. “He is a pawn caught in the rivalry between the U.S. and North Korea."

Recommended Stories

  • Rights groups call for investigation into killings of Philippine activists

    Human rights groups called on the Philippine government to investigate what they said was the use of "lethal force" during police raids on Sunday that left at least nine activists dead. The raids in four provinces south of Manila resulted in the death of an environmental activist as well as a coordinator of left-wing group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, among others, and resulted in the arrest of four others, activist groups said. "These raids appear to be part of a coordinated plan by the authorities to raid, arrest, and even kill activists in their homes and offices," Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

  • Judge weighs bail for woman who used meth before stillbirth

    A central California woman charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby who tested positive for methamphetamine may be released on reduced bail as her lawyers argue that the state's homicide law does not apply to pregnant women, a position backed by California's attorney general. Chelsea Becker, 26, has been in a Kings County jail since her arrest in November 2019, unable to raise $2 million bail. The case has outraged advocates of pregnant women who say overzealous prosecutors are trying to punish a woman who needs treatment, and not prison time, and they hope the charges will soon be thrown out.

  • France to speed up opening of secret archives on Algeria War

    French President Emmanuel Macron announced a decision Tuesday to speed up the declassification of secret documents related to Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence from France. The measure comes amid a series of steps taken by Macron to reconcile France with its colonial past and address its brutal history with Algeria, which had been under French rule for 132 years until its independence in 1962. The French presidency said in a statement that archive services will now be allowed to use a new procedure to declassify documents from 1970 and earlier that were previously being held secret for national security purposes.

  • After year of isolation, vaccinated older Americans start to reclaim their lives

    Precisely two weeks after receiving her second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Sylvia Baer spent the day getting an eye exam, enjoying a manicure and buying groceries at Whole Foods - a schedule that 12 months ago would have been utterly unremarkable. "I was so happy," she said, recalling how exciting it was to walk into her grocery store again in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Across the United States, COVID-19 vaccinations are changing seniors' daily lives in ways large and small a year after the pandemic drove many in the high-risk group into forced isolation.

  • Analysis: From land of promise to pariah state - Myanmar coup rattles foreign firms

    Shortly after the military seized power, 55 foreign investors in Myanmar from Coca Cola to Facebook signed a statement committing to the country and employees there during developments of "deep concern". A month on, those pledges are being sorely tested with Myanmar's economy all but paralysed by massive anti-coup protests, widespread strikes and the junta's killing of dozens of protesters drawing calls for boycotts and sanctions. This week, fashion giant H&M, which has around 45 direct suppliers in Myanmar and is also a signatory to the statement, said it had paused new orders from the country due to transport and manufacturing disruptions.

  • White House Says Biden Opposes Changes to Filibuster

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that President Biden opposes changes to the Senate filibuster. Psaki said that Biden would prefer to work with Republicans on key legislative efforts including on infrastructure and immigration bills. Biden’s “preference is not to make changes to the filibuster rules, and he believes, with the current structure, he can work with Democrats and Republicans to get business done,” Psaki said. The comments come after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) indicated that he would be open to limited reform of filibuster rules. In a series of interviews on Sunday, Manchin said it should be “more painful” for senators to initiate a filibuster to block legislation. “If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk,” Manchin told NBC’s Meet the Press, saying senators should be required to stand and talk on the floor in order to hold up a bill. However, Manchin is against eliminating the filibuster entirely. “I’m willing to look at any way we can, but I’m not willing to take away the involvement of the minority,” Manchin said. With the Senate tied 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote, the centrist Manchin, who has sometimes voted with Republicans, has emerged as a powerful figure in the Democratic caucus. Manchin’s resistance to eliminating the filibuster has been criticized by progressive Democrats who wish to scrap the 60-vote threshold for legislation to pass the Senate.

  • NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

    Disciplinary records of New York City police officers are now a matter of public record — but critics say officials are still keeping the vast majority of misconduct hidden. The NYPD, acting Monday on a recent appeals court decision, posted a long-awaited online database of officer disciplinary histories, as well as decisions from the department’s internal disciplinary hearing process. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals last month lifted a temporary restraining order that paused the release of disciplinary records while public safety unions sued to block the city from posting them online.

  • The Latest: Hungary sets virus records for hospitals, deaths

    BUDAPEST— Hungary set records Tuesday for the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Hungarian hospitals and the number of new daily virus deaths amid a powerful surge in cases. Nearly 350 people in Hungary were hospitalized with the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of hospitalizations on Tuesday to 8,270, breaking the previous record of 8,045 set on Dec. 8. Another grim milestone was reached Tuesday as the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Hungary increased by 158 to more than 16,000, the most in a single day since before Christmas.

  • Former Hong Kong lawmaker lands in Australia; to continue pro-democracy work

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui has arrived in Australia where his family will settle after the Australian government provided an exemption to its closed border policy and assistance with flights, he said on Tuesday. A former Democratic party lawmaker, Hui left Hong Kong late last year after facing criminal charges over the 2019 pro-democracy protests. His arrival in Australia comes as 47 pro-democracy activists have been charged in Hong Kong with conspiracy to commit subversion under a new national security law, because they participated in an unofficial primary last July to select the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.

  • China’s Microsoft Hack, Russia’s SolarWinds Attack Threaten to Overwhelm U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s global attack on Microsoft’s popular email software revealed last week and an equally sprawling Russian attack discovered three months ago have created a two-front war that threatens to overwhelm cybersecurity’s emergency responders, according to former U.S. officials and private security firms.The coincidence of two far-reaching hacking campaigns launched by Russia and China, discovered just weeks apart, is now rippling across the global economy -- swamping insurers, IT staff, and firms that specialize in hunting and ejecting hackers.The twin hacking campaigns involve the U.S.’s two most powerful cyberspace adversaries, and both have led to emergency meetings of the White House National Security Council, in part because of the unusually wide net cast by the attackers.But for the tens of thousands of companies that have been impacted by one or another of the attacks, the one-two punch has left them scrambling to secure their computer systems -- in some cases from hackers who are piling on the original nation-state attacks.“It’s a race,” said Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer security & trust. “Since the time we went public with the update’s availability, we’ve seen the number of compromised customers just explode. It went up incredibly rapidly and continues to increase.”Microsoft Corp. disclosed on March 2 that suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting four previously unknown vulnerabilities in the company’s widely used Exchange business email software and issued a patch for those systems.Since that disclosure, other hackers have used automated programs to scan the internet, in some cases looking for companies that have yet to install the fix. Some of those are criminal groups trying to re-purpose secret entry points that China installed in its numerous victims, according to cybersecurity companies monitoring the aftermath.The close proximity of the Chinese and Russian attacks may not be a coincidence, security experts say. China may have timed its effort to take advantage of the distraction created by the Russian hack, which impacted as many as 18,000 customers of the Texas-based software maker SolarWinds Corp., including key government agencies.“The attack on Microsoft Exchange is a cold and calculated assault,” said Lior Div, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cybereason, a Boston-based security company. “The Chinese attackers know exactly what they are doing. The new administration has been distracted by investigations into another U.S. adversary on the cyber battlefield – Russia – and its calculated breach against SolarWinds.”A White House spokesperson said Monday that high-level members of President Joe Biden’s National Security Council worked through the weekend responding to the latest incident. And the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in an emergency advisory Monday described hackers’ exploitation of the flaws in Microsoft’s email product as now “widespread and indiscriminate.”For months before they were caught in December, Russian state hackers used altered SolarWinds software to spy on at least nine U.S. government agencies and hundreds of companies. China’s hack has already claimed 60,000 victims globally, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, though some estimates have put the number of Exchange servers that could be vulnerable to infection at close to 300,000 worldwide.“I can’t think of an equivalent breach,” Alex Stamos, a cybersecurity consultant and the former head of security at Facebook Inc., said of the Chinese attack. “It’s a combination of the kind of mass-exploitation you often see with unpatched home routers, but instead of crypto-miners who are having no impact, these attackers are able to get all an organization’s email.”One victim of the most recent attack is the European Banking Authority, which said Monday that it had shut down its email systems while it carried out an investigation into a “cyberattack” on its Microsoft Exchange servers. Radu Burghelea, head of information technology, confirmed in a message to Bloomberg that the organization had discovered malicious software on the servers but not yet detected the theft of any emails from them.The tactics used by China in particular leave victims vulnerable to other hackers. Victims could have their IT systems locked up by ransomware gangs, the personal information of their customers and employees stolen and sold to identity thieves, or their computers used to attack others.“Currently, most of what we have observed has been automated scanning and reconnaissance,” said Mat Gangwer, a senior director of managed threat response for Sophos Ltd., a British cybersecurity company.“The real question will be, are these organizations able to patch, assess and clean their environments before more harmful actors, such as ransomware groups, begin leveraging” the malicious code that’s been installed on the servers, he added.That job will fall to specialized security firms and in-house IT staff that are already exhausted from weeks of fighting off Russia’s sprawling and sophisticated attack.“What makes it even harder is that defenders are experiencing successive waves of attacks, and many have not been able to restore their environments to a safe operating condition, even though things may ‘seem’ normal,” said Michael Henry, chief executive officer of Texas-based Arbala Security Inc., describing his work with clients dealing with back-to-back issues of SolarWinds and now the Exchange server vulnerabilities.In the most recent incident, companies can install the patch issued last week by Microsoft, but that doesn’t mean the hackers will be gone. In some cases, specialized teams will need to scour the infected computer systems, looking for hidden entry points planted by the hackers in order to shut them out.FireEye Inc., a large U.S. cybersecurity firm, is now responding to dozens of cases in the U.S., Europe and Asia in attacks involving the flawed Microsoft code. Still, with not enough experts available from FireEye and other firms, the impact of the latest wave of attacks could linger for weeks or even months.“There will be backdoors sitting on Exchange servers for quite a while,” said Charles Carmakal, senior vice president at FireEye.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NYPD Installs 200 More Surveillance Cameras After Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

    New York City is stepping up its fight against anti-Asian hate crimes with 200 additional surveillance cameras. The cameras were installed last Thursday as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s hate crimes action plan, with more to come in the future. “I want to ensure every New Yorker that you have the right to walk down our streets, ride our transit system and live your everyday lives unmolested, and not targeted in unprovoked attacks for the way you speak, look or what you believe,” said Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, commander of the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Unit, according to CBS New York.

  • Live stimulus bill updates: House to begin final debates over COVID-19 stimulus bill

    The House of Representatives is poised to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan with $1,400 checks as early as Tuesday evening.

  • Buckingham Palace used Meghan Markle bullying claims to divert attention from Prince Andrew, suggests lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein's accusers

    The palace said it would investigate claims that Markle bullied palace staff members, which were made days before her damning Oprah interview.

  • Tesla stock loses a quarter of a trillion dollars

    Tesla has seen more than a quarter of a trillion dollars wiped off its market value.Monday (March 8) saw its shares fall for a fifth straight day. Over the past month the total losses for the stock now stand at 277 billion dollars. That's taken a big bite out of founder Elon Musk's assets. By the end of last week, his wealth was down by 49 billion dollars - ending his brief reign as the world's richest man. The stock losses come as investors shift money to assets set to benefit from a global economic recovery. Over the last three weeks the tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down over 10%. One analyst told Reuters Tesla had looked clearly overvalued at its peaks of around 900 dollars, and predicted the decline had further to run. The broader auto industry has also been hit by a shortage of computer chips. Last month that forced Tesla to temporarily halt production at one plant in California.

  • British royals silent amid crisis over Meghan's claim of racist remark

    Britain's monarchy maintained its silence on Tuesday, after Meghan and Prince Harry accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide. Oprah Winfrey's tell-all TV interview with the couple has dragged the royals into the biggest crisis since the death of Harry's mother Diana in 1997, when the family, led by Queen Elizabeth, was widely criticised for being too slow to respond. In the two-hour show, originally aired on CBS on Sunday evening, Harry also said that his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Myanmar coup: The shadowy business empire funding the Tatmadaw

    Advocacy groups are calling for sanctions against the military's secretive business interests.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyLate night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Politics latest news: Covid 'not going away soon', MPs told, amid warning of 'significant' new surge

    Reveal if donors paid for No 10 decor, PM told William Hague: Labour don't realise how much trouble they're in Major Covid outbreaks 'inevitable' at Channel migrant barracks Coronavirus latest news: Pfizer vaccine neutralises Brazil variant, study finds Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial There is "nothing to suggest the virus is going away any time soon", the Government's most senior scientific advisers have said, as they revealed "all the modelling" suggests a significant surge will occur later this year. Sage modelling has suggested that even under the most optimistic set of assumptions, at least a further 30,000 Covid-19 deaths could occur. Professor Chris Whitty , the chief medical officer, told the science and technology committee that despite the vaccine rollout he expected a "significant" and "substantial" surge. He added: "All the modelling suggests at some point we will get a surge in the virus. We hope it doesn't happen soon - it might happen later in the summer if we open up gradually, or if there is a seasonal effect it might happen over the next autumn and winter. "But all the modelling suggests there is going to be a further surge, and when it happens it will find the people who have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked. Some of them will be hospitalised and sadly some of them will die." Sir Patrick Vallance added: "There is nothing to suggest the virus is going away any time soon. It may be a winter virus that comes back over winters, with an increase in infection rates." Follow the latest updates below.