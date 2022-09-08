N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting on a disaster prevention work which was held during Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, 2022 in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing a pressure campaign to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government.

State media said Friday that Kim made the comments during a speech at North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament on Thursday where members also passed a law that authorized North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack.

He also criticized rival South Korea over its plans to expand its conventional strike capabilities and revive large-scale military exercises with the United States to counter the North’s growing threats, describing them as a “dangerous” military action that raises tensions.

Kim has made increasingly provocative threats of nuclear conflict toward the United States and its allies in Asia in recent months, also warning that the North would proactively use its nuclear weapons when threatened. His latest comments underscored the growing animosity in the region as he accelerates the expansion of his nuclear weapons and missiles program.

Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t specify how many doses it would have, where they would come from, or how they would be administered across his population of 26 million people.

GAVI, the nonprofit that runs the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program, said in June it understood North Korea had accepted an offer of vaccines from China. GAVI said at the time the specifics of the offer were unclear.

Kim’s speech came a day after South Korea extended its latest olive branch, proposing a meeting with North Korea to resume temporary reunions of aging relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, which were last held in 2018.

Experts say it’s highly unlikely North Korea would accept the South’s offer considering the stark deterioration in inter-Korean ties amid the stalemate in larger nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang. The U.S.-North Korean diplomacy derailed in 2019 over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling sanctions against the North and the North’s denuclearization steps.

The U.S.-led diplomatic push to defuse the nuclear standoff has been further complicated by an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and Russia’s war on Ukraine, which deepened the divide in the U.N. Security Council, where Beijing and Moscow have blocked U.S. efforts to tighten sanctions on Pyongyang over its revived long-range missile tests this year.

Kim has dialed up weapons tests to a record pace in 2020, launching more than 30 ballistic weapons, including the first demonstrations of his intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017.

U.S. and South Korean officials say Kim may up the ante soon by ordering the North’s first nuclear test in five years as he pushes a brinkmanship aimed at forcing Washington to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and negotiating concessions from a position of strength.

Experts say Kim is also trying to strengthen his leverage by strengthening his cooperation with China and Russia in an emerging partnership aimed at undercutting U.S. influence.

U.S. officials said this week the Russians are in the process of purchasing North Korean ammunition, including artillery shells and rockets, to ease their supply shortages in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea also has joined Russia and Syria as the only nations to recognize the independence of two pro-Russia breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine and has discussed send its construction workers to those regions to work on rebuilding.

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea makes nuclear weapons policy 'irreversible' with new law - KCNA

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea passed a law enshrining the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, a move leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday. The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to be preparing to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017, after historic summits with then-U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders in 2018 failed to persuade Kim to abandon his weapons development. The North's rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, passed the law on Thursday, according to state news agency KCNA.

  • North Korea adopts ‘radical’ laws designed to turn nation into ‘a socialist fairyland’

    Country’s rubberstamp parliament approves legislation to ‘spruce up the country’

  • France is reviving a disused gas pipeline to help out energy-strapped Germany after Russia shut down fuel flows

    The pipeline will deliver about 2% of Germany's natural gas needs this winter after Russia indefinitely halted key fuel flows via Nord Stream 1.

  • U.S., South Korea revive talks on 'comprehensive' ways to deter North Korea

    American and South Korean officials will meet next week to discuss "comprehensive measures" to deter North Korea, Seoul said on Thursday, as the two sides revive high-level deterrence talks for the first time since 2018. The Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), which includes vice-ministerial defence and diplomatic officials from both allies, will meet in Washington on Friday, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It will be the first time the group has met since 2018, when Washington and Seoul began high-level efforts to engage with North Korea diplomatically.

  • Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

    A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. The plan calls for the BSA and its local councils, along with settling insurance companies and troop sponsoring organizations, including Catholic institutions and parishes, to contribute to a fund for survivors. More than 80,000 men have filed claims saying they were abused as children by troop leaders around the country.

  • Navy says Australia not deterred by China shadowing warships

    The Chinese navy’s “unusual behavior” in shadowing Australian warships in the South China Sea had not deterred operations in the contested waters, Australia’s navy chief said. Vice Admiral Mark Hammond said the “odd” Chinese tactics had not escalated in recent years, which left him “reasonably comfortable” that Australian crews were safe. Hammond said the behavior of the Chinese navy, a branch of the People’s Liberation Army, had changed toward Australian warships in the South China Sea in recent years.

  • Optimal Flex Plays: We are back baby!

    Lawrence Jackson Jr. is back with his weekly flex plays to start the 2022 season. Week 1 is tricky, but if you make the right plays you will win! (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Japan, US, S Korea reaffirm joint response to N Korea threat

    Diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea reaffirmed their commitment on Wednesday to working together in response to any threat from North Korea, including a possible new nuclear test. The three senior diplomats in charge of North Korean affairs also underscored their efforts to strengthen their security partnership. Japan and South Korea acknowledge their need to improve bilateral and trilateral cooperation.

  • Fallon Mocks Trump for Trying to Pay a Bill With a Horse: ‘100 Tell-All Books and Somehow There’s Still More to Tell’ (Video)

    Fallon joked that Trump himself might've been open to receiving horses as payment for classified documents

  • Japan, S Korea, U.S. agree on tighter nuclear ties over N Korea threat

    The nuclear envoys of Japan, South Korea and the United States agreed on Wednesday to strengthen security ties in the face of potential "provocation" from North Korea in the form of a nuclear test. North Korea has conducted an unusual number of missile launches this year while the United States has warned that Pyongyang could sell weapons to Russia. Wednesday's trilateral meeting in Tokyo followed similar talks over the past two months, including between security advisers in Hawaii last week amid signs North Korea may be about to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

  • Russia Desperately Imported Iranian Drones. Then, They Malfunctioned in Battle

    Moscow has reportedly lost nearly 1,000 drones in six months of war, forcing it to import Iranian drones.

  • Support of false election claims runs deep in 2022 GOP field

    Nearly 1 in 3 Republican candidates for statewide offices that play a role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections supported overturning the results of the 2020 presidential race, according to an Associated Press review. In Michigan, Kristina Karamo, a community college professor who signed an affidavit to a lawsuit seeking to throw out President Joe Biden's win, is running to be the state's top elections official. In Arizona, GOP candidates for the three top statewide offices all backed setting aside Biden’s victory in their state.

  • Losses of Russia-contracted private military companies exceed 40% General Staff report

    WEDNESDAY, 7 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:27 Certain units of the private military companies (PMCs) that Russia deployed on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have suffered the losses of over 40% military personnel (killed or severely injured).

  • Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

    The people under the revival tent hooted as Michael Flynn strode across the stage, bopping and laughing, singing the refrain into his microphone and encouraging the audience to sing along to the transgressive rock anthem. The emcee introduced him as “America’s General,” but to those in the audience, Flynn is far more than that: martyr, hero, leader, patriot, warrior. The retired lieutenant general, former national security adviser, onetime anti-terrorism fighter, is now focused on his next task: building a movement centered on Christian nationalist ideas, where Christianity is at the center of American life and institutions.

  • Here’s what to know about Balmoral Castle, the Scottish estate where the Queen died

    Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle.

  • Putin’s Attack on Ukraine Grain Deal Belied by Shipping Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin’s barb that developing nations aren’t benefiting from the safe-corridor deal for Ukrainian grain isn’t backed up by the numbers.The Russian president’s criticism -- later supported up by his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- saw wheat prices surge Wednesday. Despite Putin’s description of the deal as “hype,” a significant chunk of the more than 2 million tons shipped under the deal has headed to developing countries.Putin said that if the leading recipient

  • Queen Elizabeth puts (part of) one of her estates on Airbnb

    It's not Elizabeth's first Airbnb listing, either.

  • Putin says Russia is coping with Western sanctions, days after Kremlin officials were warned of recession

    A report presented to Russia's government warned of a much more dire financial situation than what Russian officials have outlined publicly.

  • Trudeau says Queen was 'one of my favourite people' as Canada mourns

    VANCOUVER/MONTREAL/OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined world leaders on Thursday in offering condolences to the British Royal Family on the death of Queen Elizabeth, whose death at the age of 96 marks the end of an era for many in Britain and the wider Commonwealth. Trudeau expressed his condolences from Vancouver, where he has been at a three-day cabinet retreat. Canada announced a 10-day mourning period and lowered the flag on Canada's parliamentary buildings to half-mast.

  • Russia used more weapons in 6 months than US in 20 years – General Hodges

    Over the past six months, Russia has used more weapons than the United States did over the past 20 years, General Ben Hodges, former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and a respected military expert, said in an interview with NV published on Sept. 6.