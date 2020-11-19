NKT A/S publishes prospectus and initiates rights issue

Nkt A/S
·17 min read

Company Announcement

19 November 2020
Announcement No. 25

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

NKT A/S (the Company) today announces the initiation of a rights issue (the Offering) at a subscription ratio of 1:3 and subscription price of DKK 122 per new share. The Offering comprises up to 10,744,009 new shares, which are issued with pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the new shares for the Company's existing shareholders. A prospectus regarding the Offering is available on the Company's website investors.nkt.com (subject to certain restrictions).

The key terms of the Offering are the following:

  • The Offering comprises up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each

  • The subscription price is DKK 122 per new share

  • The gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately DKK 1,311m assuming all new shares are subscribed for in the Offering

  • Each of the Company's existing shareholders will be allocated one (1) pre-emptive right for each one (1) existing share held

  • The subscription ratio of the Offering is 1:3, meaning that three (3) pre-emptive rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share

  • Existing shares traded after 20 November 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET will be traded without pre-emptive rights, provided that the existing shares are traded with the customary two-day settlement

  • The pre-emptive rights can be traded in the period commencing on 23 November 2020 and closing on 4 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET

  • The subscription period for new shares commences on 25 November 2020 and closes on 8 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET

  • Any pre-emptive rights that are not exercised during the subscription period will lapse with no value, and the holder of such pre-emptive subscription rights will not be entitled to compensation. Such remaining shares may be subscribed for by existing shareholders of the Company and qualified investors during the subscription period

Background to the Offering and use of proceeds

In May 2020, the Company announced its plan to strengthen its capital base in Company Announcement no. 8 of 13 May 2020 (as updated by Company Announcement no. 17 of 18 June 2020) and on 10 November 2020 (see Company Announcement no. 24 of 10 November 2020), the Company announced a revised targeted leverage ratio (net interest-bearing debt relative to operational EBITDA) of up to 1.0x and a solvency ratio of at least 30 percent. Following the Company's directed issue and private placement of shares announced on 13 May 2020, the Offering is the second part of the capital plan and is expected to contribute to the realisation of this plan.

Assuming successful completion of the Offering, the Company does not expect to issue any convertible instruments in the foreseeable future (see Company Announcement of 13 May 2020).

The Company seeks to further strengthen its financial position based on:

  • A need to strengthen the financial foundation to execute on its record high voltage order backlog and in anticipation of the positive market outlook with growing complexity and magnitude

  • Investments in high voltage power cable manufacturing facilities initiated to meet current and future demand

  • A sustainable capital structure to be prepared for market uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds to the Company of approximately DKK 1,311m, assuming all new shares are subscribed. The net proceeds to the Company from the issue of the new shares are expected to be approximately DKK 1,267m after the deduction of estimated costs and expenses payable by the Company in relation to the Offering, assuming all new shares are subscribed.

Support from investors etc.
A number of the Company's largest existing Nordic and international shareholders have expressed their support and positive feedback with respect to their potential participation in the Offering by exercise of pre-emptive rights.

Furthermore, certain members of the Company's Board of Directors, Executive Management and NKT Photonics' CEO who hold shares in the Company have indicated that they intend to exercise their pre-emptive rights.

Prospective financial information and medium-term ambitions
As further described in the prospectus, the Company maintains its present prospective financial information for the financial years ending 31 December 2020, and in respect of NKT, ending 31 December 2021 and its medium-term ambitions as announced in the Q3 2020 Interim Report, see Company Announcement no. 24 of 10 November 2020.

Main terms of the Offering

Below is a summary of the main terms of the Offering. Reference is made to the prospectus for a detailed description of the terms of the rights issue.

  • The Offering: The Offering comprises up to 10,744,009 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 20 each with pre-emptive rights for the Company's existing shareholders.

  • Subscription price: The new shares are offered at a subscription price of DKK 122 per new share.

  • Subscription ratio: Each existing shareholder of the Company registered as such with VP Securities A/S on 24 November 2020 at 5:59 p.m. CET will be allocated one (1) pre-emptive right per one (1) share held. The subscription ratio for the Offering is 1:3, which means that three (3) pre-emptive rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share with a nominal value of DKK 20 each.

  • Trading in pre-emptive subscription rights: The pre-emptive rights can be traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the temporary ISIN code DK0061414042 during the period from 23 November 2020 to 4 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET.

  • Subscription period: The subscription period for the new shares commences on 25 November 2020 and closes on 8 December at 5:00 p.m. CET. Any pre-emptive rights that are not exercised during this subscription period will lapse with no value, and the holder of such pre-emptive subscription rights will not be entitled to any compensation.

  • Payment and delivery: Upon exercise of the pre-emptive subscription right, the holder must pay DKK 122 per new share subscribed for. Payment of the new shares shall be made in Danish kroner (DKK) on the date of subscription, however, no later than 8 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET.

  • Remaining shares: New shares not subscribed for by exercise of a pre-emptive right may be subscribed for by existing shareholders or qualified investors, who before the expiry of the subscription period have made binding undertakings to subscribe for the remaining shares according to a separate application form contained in the prospectus. In case of oversubscription of remaining shares, such remaining shares will be allocated according to appointment keys determined by the Company's Board of Directors. The Offering is not underwritten by the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

  • Trading and official listing of new shares: After payment of the subscription price, the new shares will be issued in the temporary ISIN code DK0061414125 through VP Securities A/S. The new shares will not be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the temporary ISIN code. The temporary ISIN code is registered in VP Securities A/S solely for the subscription of the new shares.


The new shares will be registered with the Danish Business Authority after the completion of the Offering, expectedly on 15 December 2020. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the permanent ISIN code for the Company's existing shares DK0010287663 on 16 December 2020. The temporary ISIN code will be merged with the permanent ISIN code of the existing shares no later than on 17 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET.

·Withdrawal of the Offering: The Offering may be withdrawn by the Company, subject to certain conditions, before registration of the capital increase relating to the new shares with the Danish Business Authority.


If the Offering is withdrawn, any exercise of pre-emptive rights that has already taken place will be cancelled automatically. The subscription amount for the new shares will be refunded (less any transaction costs) to the last registered owner of the new shares as at the date of such withdrawal. All pre-emptive rights will lapse, and no new shares will be issued.

Trades of pre-emptive rights executed during the rights trading period will, however, not be affected. Consequently, investors who have acquired pre-emptive rights will incur a loss corresponding to the purchase price of the pre-emptive rights and any transaction costs.

Investors who have acquired new shares will receive a refund of the subscription amount for the new shares (less any transaction costs). Consequently, investors who have acquired new shares may incur a loss corresponding to the difference between the purchase price and the subscription price of the new shares and any related transaction costs.

The joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners are entitled to terminate the rights issue agreement upon the occurrence of certain exceptional events and/or unpredictable circumstances. The rights issue agreement also contains conditions for completion, which the Company believes to be customary for offerings such as the Offering, and the completion of the Offering pursuant to the rights issue agreement is subject to compliance with all such conditions in the rights issue agreement. If one or more conditions for completion are not met, the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners may, at their discretion, terminate the rights issue agreement which may thereby require that the Company withdraws the Offering.

The Company is not liable for any losses that investors may suffer as a result of withdrawal of the Offering including but not limited to, any transaction costs or lost interest.

Any such withdrawal will be notified via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

·Lock-ups: Following the Offering, the Company and members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management will be subject to a 180-day lock-up, subject to certain exceptions.

Expected timetable for the Offering

The timetable for main events relating to the rights issue is as follows:

Event

Date

Publication of prospectus.........................................................................

19 November

Last trading day in existing shares including pre-emptive rights1) ...

20 November 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET

First day of trading in existing shares excluding pre-emptive rights

23 November 2020

Rights trading period commences..........................................................

23 November 2020

Allocation time of pre-emptive rights......................................................

24 November 2020 at 5:59 p.m. CET

Subscription period for new shares commences................................

25 November 2020

Rights trading period closes.....................................................................

4 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET

Subscription period for the new shares closes.....................................

8 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET

Expected publication of result of the Offering......................................

10 December 2020

Allocation of new shares not subscribed for by existing shareholders (the remaining shares).....................................................

10 December 2020

Completion of the Offering, including settlement of the new shares...........................................................................................................

15 December 2020

Registration of the share capital increase regarding the new shares with the Danish Business Authority...........................................

15 December 2020

First day of trading and official listing of the new shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the ISIN code of the existing shares...........................................................................................................

16 December 2020

Expected merger of temporary and permanent ISIN codes..............

17 December 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET

1) Trading in shares after the last trading day in existing shares including pre-emptive rights on 20 November 2020 at 5:00 p.m. CET will be exclusive of rights to receive pre-emptive rights for the buyer unless the parties to the trade in question have taken measures to settle the trade in VP Securities A/S prior to the allocation time of pre-emptive rights on 24 November 2020 at 5:59 p.m. CET and, thus, chosen not to settle according to the customary settlement cycle with settlement two trading days after the transaction date.

Teleconference
The Company will host a teleconference for eligible investors and financial analysts at 11:00 a.m. CET on 19 November 2020. It can be accessed at investors.nkt.com (subject to certain restrictions). The presentation for the call will be available before the teleconference.

To attend, please dial in from (confirmation code: 2858164):
DK +45 32 72 04 17
UK +44 (0) 207 192 8338

Joint global coordinators and legal advisors
Danske Bank, J.P. Morgan and Nordea are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the Offering. Kromann Reumert and Davis Polk & Wardwell act as Danish and international legal advisors, respectively, to the Company. Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab and Shearman & Sterling act as Danish and international legal advisors, respectively, to the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Prospectus
Following publication, the prospectus containing detailed information on the Company and the Offering will, subject to certain restrictions, be available on the Company's website investors.nkt.com. Apart from information that is incorporated into the prospectus by reference, the contents of the website of the Company does not form part of the prospectus.

Contact
For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

Important disclaimer

This company announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, in particular this announcement should not be construed as a confirmation neither that the Offering will complete, nor of the deal size or the price. Therefore, actual future results may differ materially from what is forecast in this report due to a variety of factors.

This announcement is intended for the sole purpose of providing information. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser. This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation.

This announcement is not a prospectus and investors should not purchase any securities referred to in this announcement on the basis of this announcement. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this announcement or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. The information in this announcement is subject to change. No obligation is undertaken to update this announcement or to correct any inaccuracies, and the distribution of this announcement shall not be deemed to be any form of commitment on the part of the Company to proceed with any transaction or arrangement referred to herein. This announcement has not been approved by any competent regulatory authority.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any shares or any other securities nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with or act as an inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The transactions described in this announcement and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the transactions in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement, any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

In particular, this announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa, or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful (Excluded Territories). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the U.S. Securities Act) or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain limited exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement are only being offered and sold outside the United States. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under any applicable securities laws of any state, province, territory, county or jurisdiction of the Excluded Territories. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered, sold, resold, taken up, exercised, renounced, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the Excluded Territories or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of, or require registration of such securities in, the relevant jurisdiction. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States or elsewhere.

Other than in respect of the offers of securities in Denmark contemplated by the prospectus relating to the Company, this announcement has been prepared on the basis that any offers of securities referred to herein in any Member State of the European Economic Area (EEA) or the United Kingdom will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 on prospectuses (the Prospectus Regulation) from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of such securities. Other than in respect of offers of securities in Denmark contemplated by the prospectus relating to the Company, the information set forth in this announcement is only being distributed to, and directed at, persons in Member States of the EEA or the United Kingdom, other than Denmark, who are qualified investors (Qualified Investors) within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

In addition, in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being communicated to, and is directed only at Qualified Investors (i) who are “investment professionals” falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Order),(ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order or (iii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, all such persons together being referred to as Relevant Persons.

Under no circumstances should persons who are not Relevant Persons rely or act upon the contents of this announcement. Other than in respect of offers of securities in Denmark contemplated by the prospectus relating to the Company, any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is not available to and may not be engaged with, persons (i) in any Member States of the EEA who are not Qualified Investors, or (ii) in the United Kingdom who are not Relevant Persons.

None of the Company, the Managers or any of their respective subsidiary undertakings, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

This announcement does not constitute an investment recommendation. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up and you could lose your entire investment. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Information in this announcement cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Attachments


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Five Eyes' alliance demands China end crackdown on Hong Kong legislators

    The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group said on Wednesday China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics and called on Beijing to reverse course. "We urge the Chinese central authorities to re-consider their actions against Hong Kong’s elected legislature and immediately reinstate the Legislative Council members," foreign ministers from Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States said in a joint statement. Hong Kong expelled four opposition members from its legislature last week after Beijing gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent.

  • Trump in exile: How he will remain a force in the GOP, and a threat to Biden's politics of unity

    Barring something unforeseen, President Trump will leave the White House in January, but he can — and probably will — retain his grip on our politics.

  • Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades

    Iraq and Saudi Arabia have reopened the main border crossing for trade between the two nations after three decades of closure, Iraq's border authority said on Wednesday. The Arar crossing was shuttered in 1990s, following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait after which Riyadh cut all ties with Iraq. The crossing remained closed, reflecting the unease in Baghdad-Riyadh ties with successive governments.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says he 'can't guarantee' the federal government will avoid a shutdown next month

    "Obviously, we want to keep the government funded," Meadows said, per a Capitol Hill pool report. Both parties are negotiating on new spending bills.

  • Australia 'will always be Australia,' PM responds to China grievances

    Australia's prime minister on Thursday pushed back over a list of more than a dozen grievances raised by China regarding his country's human rights diplomacy, independent media and investment policies, saying "we will always be Australia". Tensions between Australia and its largest trading partner China have mounted this year, with Beijing imposing a series of trade reprisals after Canberra led calls for an international inquiry into the coronavirus. Australian government ministers have recently said they want to improve communication with Beijing, but China's foreign ministry has said Australia needs to "take concrete actions to correct their mistakes".

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Lacking an Alternative, House Dems Tap Pelosi to Stand for Speaker

    House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to another term as House Speaker on Wednesday, with no other representative competing for the post, and she must now prevail in a floor vote in January to officially retain the gavel.Pelosi has served as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to the present. Democrats also nominated House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina to additional terms.The nomination comes after Democrats lost a string of House seats, which has considerably thinned the party's majority. Republicans stand to gain as many as 13 seats once election results are finalized, after Democrats had expected to expand their majority even further.The Speaker needs to win 218 votes from her dwindling caucus to be reelected in January.Representative Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.), a moderate whose district voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020, has already vowed not to support another term for Pelosi."I have no idea if people are gonna run against her, or who might run against her," Slotkin told Politico last week. "And I will of course have this conversation directly with her. But I believe we need new leadership."Pelosi will still be able to draw on deep support within her party."Nancy Pelosi is a legendary speaker. One of the best who’s ever done it, ever, in the history of the republic. She certainly has my strong support," House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D., N.Y.) told reporters on Wednesday.After Democrats retook the House majority in 2019, Pelosi oversaw the impeachment inquiry into President Trump as well as negotiations for coronavirus relief, with the latter stalled since the summer. The Speaker has raised the ire of progressive Democrats with her support of more centrist candidates within the party and has angered moderates by refusing to compromise with the administration and congressional Republicans on COVID relief.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Israel's stunning assassination of an Al Qaeda chief inside Iran suggests a major deal was cut with the US

    The assassination of an Al Qaeda commander in Tehran by an Israeli hit squad would only have been undertaken at the request of the US, sources say.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.