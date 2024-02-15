NKU, Miami move acceptance deadlines due to delayed FAFSA rollout. Is UC next?

“Shifting this decision deadline allows us to ensure we’re putting students and their families first,” said Ryan Padgett, associate provost for strategic enrollment planning and student success at Northern Kentucky University. “Our priority is to ensure that every student has the resources they need to thrive at NKU.”

Local universities are pushing back acceptance dates due to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid's delayed rollout. The program, also known as the FAFSA, provides funds for millions of students to attend college each year.

The FAFSA typically opens in October, giving schools plenty of time to parse through student information and get out scholarship and aid offers in the early months of the year. Most graduating high school seniors decide where they are going to college by May 1.

But the federal government revamped the form this year and soft-launched the application in late December. The application was only open for short windows of time, almost like a "flash sale," until it became available 24/7 on Jan. 8.

Now, colleges are struggling to get students the key financial information they need to make a college decision.

More from USA TODAY: Some colleges offer students their own aid forms after FAFSA delays frustrate families

As of this week, the U.S. Department of Education said nearly 4 million forms have been successfully submitted. But colleges and universities shouldn't expect to get applicant information until early March.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that all students have equitable access to the financial resources they need to pursue their educational goals,” said Leah Stewart, assistant vice president for enrollment and financial assistance at Northern Kentucky University. The university is moving its deadline for incoming freshman to accept merit scholarship awards back a month, to June 1.

“By extending this decision deadline, we hope to alleviate some of the stress and uncertainty caused by FAFSA delays and allow students to make well-informed decisions about their futures," Stewart said in a public announcement Thursday.

At Miami University, students must accept their admission offer by May 15 instead of by May 1.

Jack Miner, University of Cincinnati's vice provost for enrollment management, said students won't get their full financial aid offer until April and that UC is considering pushing back the May 1 deadline. The university has not announced a change, yet and will update students by the end of the month about any extensions to the confirmation deadline.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Delayed FAFSA rollout means colleges are moving decision deadlines