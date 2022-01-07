NKY attorney sentenced to five years in prison for human trafficking; second sentence in a month

A Northern Kentucky attorney was sentenced for the second time in less than a month on human trafficking charges.

Robert Poole, 53, was sentenced in Boone Count Circuit Court to five years in prison Thursday and was ordered to pay $10,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund, according to a news release from the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Poole, a criminal defense and personal injury lawyer based in Florence, pleaded guilty to two counts of promoting human trafficking, officials said.

He will serve this most recent sentence concurrently with an existing sentence out of Kenton County. He was sentenced in December to five years probation with the possibility of an eight-year sentence if he fails to meet the condition of his probation.

As part of his sentencing in both jurisdictions, a 10-year protective order is in place for 13 separate victims, officials said.

Poole is currently suspended from practicing law in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Bar Association's website.

The investigation into Poole started with a tip from Campbell County officers investigating former Campbell County District Judge Tim Nolan, according to a 2018 Enquirer article. A conservative activist and one-time school board member, Nolan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges in 2018.

Campbell County police provided information to Erlanger officials about Poole.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY attorney sentenced to five years in prison for human trafficking