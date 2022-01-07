NKY cop accused of sending 'explicit' messages to undercover officer posing as minor

A Northern Kentucky police officer is accused of having "sexually explicit conversations" via social media with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan Hill, 29, an officer with the Augusta Police Department, was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities, a felony offense, a news release states.

Augusta Police Chief Charles Blackmar, Jr. was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon. Officials with the city of Augusta declined to comment.

As of 2:46 p.m. Friday, the case did not appear in the state's court system.

Hill's conversations were with an undercover task force officer from Minnesota, officials said, adding authorities in Minnesota alerted detectives in Boone County on Tuesday to Hill's online activity.

The detectives then conducted their own investigation.

The conversations spanned several days, during which time Hill described sex acts he wanted to perform on the minor, the release states.

Hill is being housed at the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: NKY cop sent 'explicit' messages to undercover officer