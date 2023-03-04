NKY council member accused of selling drugs could be removed from office

Highland Heights City Council member Edward Fessler.

A Highland Heights City Council member could be removed from office following his arrest on drug charges, officials say.

Edward Fessler, 44, is facing charges of drug trafficking and possession, court records show. He was arrested Feb. 21 after the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force executed a search warrant on Fessler's Highland Heights home.

He's accused of regularly selling and buying drugs, according to Campbell County District Court filings.

During the search of Fessler's home, agents located over two grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, marijuana, LSD and psilocybin, or psychedelic mushrooms, according to a criminal citation.

Court records state Fessler is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, a felony. He told agents that he sells around half a gram "a week to every other week" to two people, the citation states.

According to the document, Fessler also told agents he buys a quarter ounce of the drug every week.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon. During that appearance he waived a preliminary hearing and his case was sent for consideration before a grand jury.

James Tanner Duncan, Fessler's lawyer, declined to comment on the case. Fessler did not immediately respond to a phone call and email from The Enquirer.

Highland Heights' city attorney, Steve Franzen, said council has the power to remove Fessler should he decide not to resign.

In order for that to happen, there would need to be a hearing and a unanimous vote, Franzen said, noting there hasn't been a city council meeting since the charges were filed. The city's next council meeting is scheduled for March 7.

Fessler is a first-term councilmember, one of six candidates elected to the Highland Heights City Council last year. He's lived in Highland Heights for roughly 18 years, according to the city's website.

Fessler pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Feb. 23 and he posted bond the same day, court records show. He doesn't have any other felony arrests in Kentucky or in Hamilton County.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY councilmember could be removed from office after drug arrest