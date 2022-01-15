NKY couple convicted of harboring undocumented workers at their Alexandria restaurant

A Northern Kentucky couple was convicted of harboring four undocumented individuals to work at their restaurant, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Kentucky.

On Thursday, a federal jury convicted Yun Zheng, 50, and Yan Qui Wu, 48, of four counts of concealing, harboring, or shielding undocumented workers, using them for commercial advantage and private financial gain.

The couple also went by the names Wendy and Jason, according to the release. They operated the Tokyo Dragon Buffet restaurant in Alexandria, Kentucky.

Investigators said the couple knew or disregarded that at least four the workers were in the United States illegally.

The couple housed the workers in their own home and drove them to work and other places to avoid detection, investigators said.

While working at the couple's restaurant, one of the undocumented workers was burned by hot oil. Still, the owners initially refused to take him to the hospital because he would be deported, according to the release.

Investigators said the injured worker was eventually taken to the hospital several days later and the nurse who treated him was so disturbed by what he said and called the police.

Officials began to investigate the couple and in Sept. of 2021, Zheng and Wu were indicted.

The two will be sentenced on May 4. They face up to ten years in prison for each of the four counts and up to 250,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY couple convicted of harboring undocumented workers