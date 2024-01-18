NKY debates how to handle stray cats and more, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

These cats relax on sofas and listen to mediation music. Is this the best way to handle strays?

Good morning. I'm Northern Kentucky reporter Jolene Almendarez.

At the start of the year, I visited an Erlanger home that featured meditation music, flat-screen TVs, sofas with decorative throw pillows – and 45 cats that have been rescued off Kenton County streets. But while cats are cuddly, community cats can be controversial. Some people see them as a nuisance. Others are determined to feed and care for them amid death threats.

Meanwhile, there are at least 2,000 cats in a reported 75 colonies throughout the county. The animal services department is hiring a full-time vet to spay and neuter the felines before releasing them back into the community. But will that fix the problem?

Click or tap here to learn more.

What else you need to know Thursday, Jan. 18

❄️ Weather: High of 34. Chilly with a little snow at times.

🖱️ Watching porn online in Ohio would require ID or age verification if bill becomes law.

☕ CVG runs on Dunkin'? Airport to replace Starbucks stores with doughnut chain.

😷 Flu hospitalizations rise in Greater Cincinnati, fewer people in hospital due to COVID.

🏀 Observations from UC's win over TCU and Xavier's win over Butler.

– New here? Subscribe to the Daily Briefing today –

Today's Top Stories

Several recreational facilities, libraries and other buildings throughout Greater Cincinnati are operating as warming centers for those in need.

• Greater Cincinnati warming centers, shelters to stay warm in during cold weather

Cincinnati Bearcats fans cheer on the team in the second half of a college basketball game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 81-77.

• Williams' inbox: Did Cincinnati Bearcats' Big 12 win vs. TCU warrant fans rushing court?

• Ex-NKY tennis coach avoids prison time in sexual assault of 15-year-old student

Dope Asian Street Fare on the second floor of Kroger on the Rhine offers ramen and chicken wings.

• Asian Cuisine Week 2024 will include over 50 restaurants. Here's a list

The biggest and best events in town this weekend. From the Cincinnati Boat, Sport & Travel Show to Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

• Boats and shows! Top 10 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY debates how to handle stray cats and more | Daily Briefing