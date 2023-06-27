NKY dentist guilty of illegal prescribing that led to patient's death faces life in prison

A federal jury has found a Northern Kentucky dentist guilty of illegal prescribing that resulted in a patient's death, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Covington.

Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 60, was convicted last Thursday of distribution of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, court records show.

Sadrinia, who owned and operated dental clinics in Crescent Springs, prescribed powerful opioid medications − including morphine − to his patients for routine dental procedures, prosecutors said.

In August 2020, one patient fatally overdosed on the morphine Sadrinia prescribed, prosecutors said, adding he charged the patient $37,000 for dental procedures and wrote prescriptions for "medically unnecessary" amounts of narcotics.

Court records show Sadrinia prescribed the patient a total of 108 pills of oxycodone and morphine between Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 26, 2020.

He was acquitted of two counts related to the oxycodone prescriptions and another count related to prescribing morphine.

Sadrinia's license to practice dentistry has been suspended since his indictment in April of last year, according to Jeff Allen, the executive director of the Kentucky Board of Dentistry.

The board's law enforcement committee is scheduled to meet on July 7 and it's likely the committee will make a formal decision about revoking Sadrinia's license, Allen said.

Robert Kennedy McBride, Sadrinia's lawyer, declined to comment on the verdict.

Sadrinia faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge David Bunning for sentencing on Dec. 13.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dentist convicted of illegal prescribing leading to patient's OD death